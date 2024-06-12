Nina Agdal Shares Beautiful 6-Month Maternity Photo in String Swimsuit
SI Swimsuit legend and mom-to-be Nina Agdal just shared the sweetest baby bump update on Instagram. The 32-year-old Danish model and her pro wrestler fiancé, 29-year-old Logan Paul, are expecting a baby girl together.
Earlier today, Adgal posted an adorable baby bump pic on her feed, in which she held her growing belly and posed for the camera in a black floral printed string bikini. Her locks cascaded over her shoulders as Agdal’s profile was photographed and she turned her fresh face toward the camera.
“6 months with my baby 💞,” she sweetly wrote in her caption.
The precious pic elicited plenty of feedback from many of the model’s 1.9 million followers on the platform.
“Glowing mama ❤️ I’m sooo excited for you to experience mamahood,” SI Swimsuit cover model Hunter McGrady gushed.
“Beautiful,” four-time brand star Robyn Lawley chimed.
“Beautiful and gorgeous,” 2024 rookie Sharina Gutierrez added. “Glowing.”
“😍,” Paul noted of his partner.
When we chatted with the happy couple on the red carpet earlier this spring, Paul couldn’t help but gush over the prospect of becoming a girl dad. “Nina softened me up a lot, and this little girl in her belly is going to soften me up a lot more,” he told us at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City while celebrating SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary issue.
Agdal, who initially announced she was expecting on Instagram in April, was photographed for the 2024 issue in both Belize and Hollywood, Fla., by Derek Kettela and Yu Tsai, respectively.