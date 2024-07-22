Nina Agdal Shares Sweetest Bumpdate Pics in White Two-Piece
SI Swimsuit legend Nina Agdal is gearing up to welcome her first child, a baby girl, with fiancé Logan Paul. The power couple, who recently vacationed in Capri, Italy, initially announced the news of their pregnancy on Instagram this spring.
The 32-year-old Danish model provided the cutest baby bump update on Instagram today in the form of a swimsuit pic. Agdal was photographed in a ribbed white bikini and a trendy tan bucket hat atop her head. The model appeared fresh faced with little to no makeup on and her wet locks cascaded over her shoulders as she sweetly cradled her baby bump.
Agdal also included a selfie alongside Paul and several individual snaps of the internet personality and professional wrestler on the sand. “Beach and babe and baby and belly 🤗,” she aptly captioned her carousel.
The beachside photos racked up more than 11,400 likes in just an hour and tons of comments from many of Agdal’s 1.9 million followers.
“Gorgeous Nina,” 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie Melissa Wood-Tepperberg gushed.
“Happy for you Mama you look amazing! ❤️,” a fan applauded.
“Glowing 😍,” model Iskra Lawrence cheered.
“😍❤️,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Chanel Iman wrote in the form of emojis.
Agdal and Paul chatted with SI Swimsuit about their “new chapter” on the brand’s red carpet launch party in New York City in May. The 29-year-old social media star noted that “Nina softened me up a lot, and this little girl in her belly is going to soften me up a lot more.”
