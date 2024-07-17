Nina Agdal Shows Off Her Bump in Sparkly Black Two-Piece While on Babymoon With Fiancé Logan Paul
Nina Agdal and Logan Paul are soaking up their last few moments of being a family of two. The SI Swimsuit legend, who was photographed twice for the 2024 magazine, recently showed off her growing baby bump in a cute sparkly black string bikini while on a babymoon with her partner.
In the cover snap of her adorable Instagram post, she sat on the WWE star and internet personality’s lap as the two smiled bright, posing on the front of a boat deck with the iconic Tunnel of Love in Capri, Italy. Agdal, who announced her pregnancy in April, accessorized with a cherry red manicure and straw bucket hat.
The two began dating in 2022 and hard launched their relationship on at the end of the year. The model, who starred on the cover of the 2014 SI Swimsuit Issue, debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at this year’s SI Swimsuit launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York.
“Baby moon of my dreams 🥰 @loganpaul,” the 32-year-old captioned the carousel that she shared with her 1.9 million followers. Paul, 29, proposed last July, and the sweet, emotional moment was caught on camera, of course.
“Omg you three. I’m so obsessed,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day commented.
“Let’s have a second baby so we can do this trip again 😁,” Paul cheekily chimed.
“Glowing and growing 🥹🫶💕💕,” Iskra Lawrence gushed.
“Aww precious! You’re just glowing mama!” Bayleigh Amethyst exclaimed.
“So happy for you gorgeous,” Caroline Vreeland wrote.
“You are perfect!! ,” Sophia Nichole added.