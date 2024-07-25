Nneka Ogwumike Posts Fierce All-Star Game Photos, Says This Year Was ‘Different’
It was a good year for the WNBA All-Star team. With a stacked roster, featuring two of the WNBA’s newest stars, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, and a handful of impressive veterans, the squad defeated the U.S. women’s basketball team ahead of Olympic competition on Saturday, July 20.
The team was led, in part, by Nneka Ogwumike, who was making her ninth All-Star appearance. En route to victory, the Seattle Storm forward notched 14 points, two assists and three rebounds on the night. In an Instagram post following the weekend of All-Star festivities (which, in addition to the game, included a red carpet, a three-point contest and other exciting events), the 34-year-old shared some powerful photos from her impressive on-court performance.
In the accompanying caption, Ogwumike remarked on the atmosphere throughout the 2024 All-Star weekend. “A tone was set...this year was different,” she said of the experience.
As a nine-time All-Star, she understands the importance of the weekend—and the honor associated with a spot on the team. Given her experience, Ogwumike’s declaration that “this year was different” holds a lot of weight. With women’s basketball on an upward trajectory (when it comes to media attention and viewership alike), it comes as no surprise that the weekend this year had a slightly different feel to it.
Whether Ogwumike notches yet another All-Star appearance next year is yet to be determined. Regardless, the vet has established herself as a leader in this new WNBA landscape, and she will undoubtedly continue to do just that as the sport grows.