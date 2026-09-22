Olandria Says She’s in Her ‘CEO Era’ While Teasing First-Ever Product

If Olandria is in her “CEO era,” then we’re about to be in our “spending money” era (again).

Over the weekend, the reality TV star-turned-model was featured as a keynote speaker at the Create & Cultivate Festival in Los Angeles. Hailed as “The World’s Largest Festival for Women in Business,” the event invites aspiring entrepreneurs to attend talks led by major industry players while they network with peers.

Taking the stage for her keynote, Olandria discussed several exciting developments, but one comment stood out as she teased what fans have been waiting for: her first-ever product.

In a clip shared on the festival’s Instagram page, the SI Swimsuit rookie—who joined the magazine for the first time in 2026 with a fabulous photo shoot in Fort Myers, Fla.—declared that she is currently in her “CEO-Ola era.” Sporting a corpcore-inspired ensemble in vibrant oranges, pinks and purples, Olandria opened up about her thought process, joking that she’s been “selling out everybody else’s products, [so] why not sell out [her] own?”

The confirmation earned cheers from the audience as she continued, explaining that she’s “super excited” and currently “in the weeds and building stages of it now.” While she didn’t explicitly state what kind of product she was working on, she reiterated that “good things do take time” and asked fans to “hold on.”

Of course, longtime fans of the rising superstar have been eager for any news surrounding a potential product from their fave, with many stopping by the comments to share their excitement.

“C-E-OLA 🙂‍↕️🤏🏾,” one user quipped.

“WE CAN’T WAIT!!!” Another added, “I’m fighting everyone when that line drops idc! I LOVE HERRRR.”

“So excited to see what she’s got up her sleeve! ❤️,” a fan declared.

“SO SAT! The way her bags sold out in 10 minutes, I just HAVE to get this new line,” one commenter concluded.

And they’re all absolutely correct! As Olandria joked in her keynote, the model has been selling out products for several brands since she hit our TV screens on Love Island USA Season 7 last summer.

For example, in May, she partnered with luxury bag brand Brandon Blackwood for the Olandria x Brandon Blackwood handbag collection. Featuring a curated collection of stylish pink and black bags, the entire collection sold out within 10 minutes of launch.

Needless to say, whenever Olandria decides to drop her first product we’ll be there—wallets in hand.

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