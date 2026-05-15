Olandria Reveals Nic Vansteenberghe’s Reaction to SI Swimsuit Debut on Launch Party Red Carpet

Fans are obsessed with Olandria’s SI Swimsuit 2026 debut—and as it turns out, they’re not the only ones!

In case you missed it, the breakout reality TV star-turned-model joined the magazine for the first time this year, traveling to South Seas resort on Captiva Island, just off the coast of sunny Fort Myers Fla. On the sandy set, she nearly outshone the sun itself, posing in an array of designer swimsuits from beloved labels like Oséree, Haus of Pinklemonaid and more.

And that’s just the beginning of Olandria’s adventure with the magazine. On Thursday, May 14, the star joined SI Swimsuit at the Hard Rock Hotel New York for the brand’s Launch Party celebration, where she walked the red carpet in style and answered some questions fans have definitely had on their minds—including what her Love Island USA Season 7 costar, Nic Vansteenberghe, thought of her photos.

On the carpet, the model wore a gorgeous tan gown with unique metallic accents that added a fun, funky dimension to a go-to night out style. The one-shoulder cut further set the star apart, while the semi-sheer fabric provided a sultry peek of skin. She wore her dark hair up in a bouncy ponytail, leaving out a wispy bang for a 1990s-style Pamela Anderson updo. Her makeup was equally noteworthy, comprising a summer-ready glam comprising bright eyes and pops of pink.

While chatting with People on the carpet as she headed into the event, Olandria revealed that there was one fan in particular who definitely adored her rookie shoot—we’re of course, referring to the aforementioned Vansteenberghe, who the model said “loved” her snapshots. “He loved it. Literally, he was sending me everything,” the model told the outlet with a smile. “Every time something hits the internet that I haven’t shown him yet—because I didn’t have those pictures either—he was over the moon!”

You can view Olandria’s full SI Swimsuit 2026 gallery here!

Olandria | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

As you can imagine, fans of the power couple were excited to hear that the two were still so supportive of each other, taking to the comment section on People’s Instagram reel about the interview to applaud their sweet dynamic.

“Stop i love how excited they get to talk about each other 🥹🥹❤️❤️,” one fan declared.

“On my 345th rewatch of this lil video btw,” another joked.

“Ugh just look at that SMILE 🥹 Olandria looks TOO good,” a commenter applauded.

“Not Nic sending the pictures to Olandria 😂😅,” one user quipped. “I love my parents.”

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