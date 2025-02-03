Olivia Culpo’s Best Bikini Moments for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit
When Olivia Culpo poses for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to deliver a gorgeous photo shoot for the magazine, we all can’t help but be impressed.
Undoubtedly, Culpo always gives the camera a run for its money, flaunting her beauty inside and out. The looks she’s worn for the brand over the years are some of our favorites, ranging from sexy swimsuits perfect for trendy summer inspiration to classic and sophisticated ensembles that simply will never go out of style. What’s more, with the vast range of colors and styles she’s modeled, none of her shoots are predictable in the slightest.
All the more reason why it’s the best time to take a trip down memory lane and gander at her 10 best bikini moments we’re still pulling inspo from. Culpo has posed for four SI Swimsuit photo shoots, beginning with a special “In Her Own Words” feature with photographer Taylor Ballantyne in New York City in 2018 and most recently in 2021 with Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla.
Olivia Culpo’s best swimwear moments channel sexy and sophisticated vibes
For her second shoot with SI Swimsuit, Culpo was extremely daring, taking her Kangaroo Island feature with Josie Clough to the next level by wearing nothing but a bikini bottom and a snake wrapped around her body, among other incredible suits from brands like TeenyB Bikini Couture, Toxic Sadie and more.
Culpo’s third time gracing Sports Illustrated Swimsuit with her presence and beauty came in Bali in 2020. Here, she collaborated with Yu Tsai to bring forth a photo shoot that included many black and white swimsuits from brands like Andi Bagus, Minimale Animale and more. That year, Culpo landed the cover of the magazine, posing for a solo cover as well as a group cover with Jasmine Sanders and Kate Love.
Last but not least is Culpo’s photo shoot in Florida with photographer Ben Watts four years ago. This feature was a favorite amongst readers for many reasons, including the number of swimsuits and colors she modeled from brands such as CIN CIN, Bikini Lovers and more.
When Culpo isn’t serving major fashion inspo with her swimwear and other fantastic ensembles, the 32-year-old spends her time as a content creator—with 5.5 million followers on Instagram and 837,400 on TiKTok—and as wife to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. The two celebs first sparked romance rumors in 2019 before going public soon after and eventually getting married in June 2024.