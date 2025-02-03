Swimsuit

Olivia Culpo’s Best Bikini Moments for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Culpo and bikinis always have been the perfect pairing and these 10 photos prove just that.

Diana Nosa

Olivia Culpo was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

When Olivia Culpo poses for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to deliver a gorgeous photo shoot for the magazine, we all can’t help but be impressed.

Undoubtedly, Culpo always gives the camera a run for its money, flaunting her beauty inside and out. The looks she’s worn for the brand over the years are some of our favorites, ranging from sexy swimsuits perfect for trendy summer inspiration to classic and sophisticated ensembles that simply will never go out of style. What’s more, with the vast range of colors and styles she’s modeled, none of her shoots are predictable in the slightest.

All the more reason why it’s the best time to take a trip down memory lane and gander at her 10 best bikini moments we’re still pulling inspo from. Culpo has posed for four SI Swimsuit photo shoots, beginning with a special “In Her Own Words” feature with photographer Taylor Ballantyne in New York City in 2018 and most recently in 2021 with Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla.

Olivia Culpo’s best swimwear moments channel sexy and sophisticated vibes

For her second shoot with SI Swimsuit, Culpo was extremely daring, taking her Kangaroo Island feature with Josie Clough to the next level by wearing nothing but a bikini bottom and a snake wrapped around her body, among other incredible suits from brands like TeenyB Bikini Couture, Toxic Sadie and more.

Olivia Culpo was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by VIX by Paula Hermanny. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated
Olivia Culpo was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Belt by CHANEL. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated
Olivia Culpo was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Culpo’s third time gracing Sports Illustrated Swimsuit with her presence and beauty came in Bali in 2020. Here, she collaborated with Yu Tsai to bring forth a photo shoot that included many black and white swimsuits from brands like Andi Bagus, Minimale Animale and more. That year, Culpo landed the cover of the magazine, posing for a solo cover as well as a group cover with Jasmine Sanders and Kate Love.

Olivia Culpo was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Olivia Culpo was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Olivia Culpo was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Last but not least is Culpo’s photo shoot in Florida with photographer Ben Watts four years ago. This feature was a favorite amongst readers for many reasons, including the number of swimsuits and colors she modeled from brands such as CIN CIN, Bikini Lovers and more.

Olivia Culpo was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. Top by Calle Del Mar. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Olivia Culpo was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by CIN CIN. Rings by Lisa Gozlan. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Olivia Culpo was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Bikini Lovers. Earrings by Free People. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Olivia Culpo was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

When Culpo isn’t serving major fashion inspo with her swimwear and other fantastic ensembles, the 32-year-old spends her time as a content creator—with 5.5 million followers on Instagram and 837,400 on TiKTok—and as wife to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. The two celebs first sparked romance rumors in 2019 before going public soon after and eventually getting married in June 2024.

Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

