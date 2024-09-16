Olivia Culpo’s Florida SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot Was the Epitome of Old Hollywood
By the time Olivia Culpo set foot on the set of her 2021 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., she was somewhat of an expert—both in front of the camera lens and in terms of brand features. The year prior, she landed on the cover, and Culpo was posing for photos for her fourth (and most recent) feature in the annual magazine.
Three consecutive brand photo shoots had taken place in the three years prior to her 2021 appearance. And though, with the exception of her first, they had all taken place in various tropical destinations throughout the world, there was something about her trip to the Sunshine State that really was unique.
Perhaps it was the styling, which (like the destination itself) was a nod to old Hollywood glamour. The swimwear featured retro prints (think plaid and chevron among others) and vintage silhouettes (like a skirt turned bikini bottom or a high-cut one-piece). In addition to the styling, the lighting and the effects on the final photos spoke to times past.
The photos captured by Ben Watts just had a sort of retro feel to them that set them apart from Culpo’s other SI Swimsuit features from prior years. In other words, it was the perfect way to bring her four consecutive photo shoot stint with the brand to a close.
Culpo didn’t disappoint, either, as her skill on set in Florida was apparent. Below are just a few photos from the trip that prove as much.