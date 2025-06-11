Olivia Culpo Shares Hilarious Video About Being Pregnant During ‘Hot Girl Summer’
Back in late March, social media superstar and SI Swimsuit model Olivia Culpo shared her mindset on going into first-time parenthood alongside NFL hubby Christian McCaffrey with PEOPLE.
“I would say anything that you think you’re going to do going into parenthood could change,” Culpo told the publication. “Overall, staying open-minded is the way that I’m approaching this. I feel like you can’t get ahead of yourself because you just never know.”
Another thing the 33-year-old Rhode Island native may have been unaware of was the physical changes that her third trimester would bring, as she candidly joked about one of them in an Instagram reel shared on Monday night.
In the video, Culpo chowed down on a delicious-looking wrap with her baby bump on full display while lounging outside. Written on the clip, which was originally posted on TikTok, she joked, “watching hot girl summer pass by as I google ‘can ankles explode?’”
And the model’s relatability resonated with her massive fan base, with many taking to the comments to applaud her humor and heart regarding everything that comes along with pregnancy:
“The food falling on your chest was a paid actor 😂,” one commenter joked.
“Hottest pregnant woman to ever exist,” another user complimented.
“I wish I had that confidence back when I had my babies!” One parent praised.
“im not even pregnant and this is also me currently 😂,” another commenter teased.
In addition to this lighthearted video, Culpo has also documented her pregnancy on both Instagram and TikTok ever since she shared the intimate news in March.
“You really do start to blow up towards the end,” Culpo joked in a TikTok video from Monday. “It’s a beautiful thing, but cool and traumatizing all at the same time.”
Less than a week ago, the model also shared a haul on the app where she debuted a multitude of newborn necessities, including a few adorable outfits for the baby, whom she has not revealed the gender of just yet.
“I will be matching with my child, girl or boy,” Culpo declared in the video. “If you ever see all three of us matching—me, Oliver [her pup], and my baby—there’s a chance Christian’s hiding somewhere in the background also matching.”
As she awaits the newest member of the Culpo-McCaffrey family, the model has thanked her village of supporters along the way. Culpo also gave a specific shoutout to her mother, whom she has leaned on a little extra during her pregnancy.
“One thing that I realized through this experience of becoming a mom is actually how much I’ve needed my mom, which I didn’t anticipate,” she told PEOPLE. “It’s just an ironic thought that you need your mom the most when you’re about to become a mom. That’s just genuinely how I felt.”