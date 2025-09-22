Olivia Culpo Shares Sweetest Sidelines Moment at 49ers Game With Daughter Colette
On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers extended their undefeated regular season streak into Week 3, with a 16-15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. At the matchup, a pair of lucky charms were in attendance for the team’s running back, Christian McCaffrey—with one of them making a very special debut at Levi’s Stadium.
The duo, of course, is McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo, and their daughter Colette Annalise. Culpo is a four-time SI Swimsuit model, who graced the pages of the magazine from 2018 to 2021. In the midst of her reign, the Rhode Island native secured a cover spot on the 2020 SI Swimsuit Issue, alongside brand legends Kate Love and Jasmine Sanders.
Arriving to the stadium for the team’s first home matchup of the regular season, Culpo sported a monochromatic ivory look, with a crimson oversized leather jacket on top. Her 2-month-old repped her father’s name and number on the sidelines, as he ran over to show his girls some love before game time.
The model posted a montage of pre-game clips to Instagram, captioning the reel, “First home game with our family ❤️🥹 let’s go daddy!!!” Fellow SI Swimsuit model Nicole Williams English—who is married to former professional football player Larry English—swooned in the post comments, penning, “Awwwww 😍😍😍😍😍.”
This NFL season is unique to the first-time parents, who shared that they were expecting their first child in March. In mid-July, the couple announced Colette’s arrival in a joint post, less than one month before McCaffery’s first preseason matchup of the 2025-26 season.
“I’m super thankful for [Olivia] and she’s doing an incredible job,” McCaffery told the NFL Network of his wife in early August. He also shared that Colette had “been to a couple practices” and gushed, “getting done with practice, whether you’ve had a good day or a bad day, being able to go there and see your daughter is very special.”
Additionally, Culpo provided some insight into first-time parenthood with The Bump just last week. She delved into some of her and Colette’s newborn essentials with the publication— such as a Chanel diaper bag—which the former Miss USA admits, “might not be practical but makes me happy every time I carry it.”
Culpo told the publication, “Parenting is almost entirely trial and error, which can feel intimidating.” She prefaced that she is “naturally a by-the-book learner," however, “the process of learning your baby, even through mistakes, is also deeply rewarding.”