Olivia Dunne’s Ab-Bearing Cut-Out Swimsuits From Puerto Rico Are Still Obsession-Worthy
LSU fifth-year senior Olivia Dunne has absolutely taken the world by storm. The gymnast, who just returned for her final season with the Tigers, is not only the most-followed college athlete but also the highest-paid female college athlete, taking serious advantage of her social media reach with name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals. But she’s not just focused on herself. In 2023, the New Jersey native launched The Livvy Fund, which aims to help fellow female college athletes score paid partnerships just as she has.
With her level of popularity, it was no surprise that Dunne nearly broke the internet when making her debut on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2023. The content creator traveled to the beautiful beaches of Puerto Rico, donning daring and sporty one-pieces and bikinis, where she was photographed by Ben Watts. Calling the shoot “a dream come true,” the college athlete was the picture of beauty with her sun-kissed skin, impressively toned body and stunning glam. Her long blonde locks were styled in super loose waves as she strolled on the shore and took a dip in the ocean, making for unforgettable photos.
Though we couldn’t pick just one favorite—or even two—from Dunne’s 2023 shoot, where she was featured as an athlete, we do want to call attention to the awesome cut-out one-pieces she rocked. Expertly revealing her washboard abs and chiseled arms and legs, these swimsuits below were incredibly flattering, and the styles should be seriously considered for your 2025 mood board.
When making her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023, Dunne discussed the negativity that comes with social media fame, sharing how she deals with unfair criticism. “I think it’s important to stand up for yourself,” she said. “Maybe it’s the Jersey girl in me, but I think girls needed to know it wasn’t O.K., especially posting things that any other college kid would post in—a leotard—which is the required uniform for being a gymnast. It’s ridiculous.”
“I want to show young girls that you can have it all, and you don’t need to choose between whatever it is you’re passionate about,” Dunne added. “You can be passionate about music, art. You don’t need to pick and choose. You can do it all and be successful. I think you need to set your own expectations for success and dream big.”
A year later, Dunne made her return to SI Swimsuit, featured as a rookie, when traveling to Portugal and reuniting with photographer Ben Watts. Exuding confidence, the gymnast made sure to make her second shoot even better than the first.
At LSU, Dunne helped the gymnastics team reach their first NCAA Championships title in 2024, and the 2025 season is already off to a great start. The Tigers won their season opener against the Iowa State Cyclones on Friday, Jan. 3, and they’ll compete next in the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad on Jan. 11.