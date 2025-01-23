Olivia Dunne Is All Smiles in Gorgeous New Leotard Snaps: ‘Fabulous Day to be a Tiger’
As the most-followed NCAA athlete on social media, fans live for Olivia Dunne’s content across her various platforms. The 22-year-old LSU gymnast is currently in her fifth and final season with the Tigers after deciding to return to the team last summer, and she’s got a lot to celebrate. After helping the team reach its first NCAA Championships title in 2024, Dunne and her teammates kicked off the 2025 season in early January and have seen great results, winning four out of five meets so far.
With a fantastic season so far—plus TikTok returning after just hours of the United States ban—Dunne is in very high spirits. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the New Jersey native shared a series of photos from the gym as well as behind the scenes snaps with her teammates as they traveled and prepared to compete. As always, Dunne went with a full glam look in the photos below, consisting of a shimmery smoky eye, long lashes, rosy cheeks and pink gloss. She added her signature ribbons in her school colors to her high bun.
Through the IG carousel, Dunne rocked different styles of leotards, all featuring rhinestone embellishments and the LSU purple and gold. Proving once again that she is picture-perfect in the signature color scheme, the highest-paid female NCAA athlete posed with a smile, kissy face and sweet smirk. “A fabulous day to be a tiger🐯,” she wrote in her caption shared with her 5.3 million followers.
“YES,” SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital cover star Alix Earle commented.
“ALWAYS IS,” Tigers teammate Sierra Ballard wrote.
“Hope you know CPR cuz you just took my breath away,” another hilariously added.
Dunne, who finished her undergrad with a degree in interdisciplinary studies and is now in grad school at LSU, shared that she “found a renewed love of the sport” last season, which influenced her decision to return for another year with the Tigers. “Winning the national championships was a great team accomplishment, but I feel like I have more to give as an individual competitor,” she added in her statement in July 2024.
And so far, so good. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who joined the brand in 2023 with a gorgeous photo shoot in Puerto Rico with Ben Watts and returned in 2024 when traveling to Portugal to shoot with Watts again, made her beam debut during the season opener on Jan. 3. She received an impressive score of 9.825 while competing at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Next up, the Tigers will travel to Fayetteville, Ark. for their next meet on Friday, Jan. 24 to compete against the Arkansas Razorbacks women’s gymnastics team. It will air on the SEC Network at 7:45 p.m. ET.