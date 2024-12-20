Olivia Dunne Strikes a Pose as She Graduates From LSU in Stunning White Fitted Mini Dress
Without a doubt, it’s been a monumental year for gymnast and two-time SI Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne. The 22-year-old internet personality, who has made a serious impact on student-athletes looking to pursue NIL deals with her social media presence and organization The Livvy Fund, returned to LSU for her fifth and final year to compete with the Tigers gymnastics team once more. In July, the New Jersey native announced her decision, which was met with universal praise as her fans and loved ones got excited to see her on the mat again. LSU earned its first National Championship at the NCAA women's gymnastics tournament in April, making the 2025 season all the more anticipated.
But before Dunne begins officially competing as a Tiger again in January, she’s got another huge announcement to make—she just graduated. As reported by Page Six, the social media phenomenon graduated with a degree in interdisciplinary studies, and she’s now onto grad school. But first, Dunne took a moment to share photos from her big day, taking to Instagram and TikTok to show off her white graduation mini dress and other peeks from the event.
Rocking a white ribbed sleeveless mini dress and clear heels, Dunne, who returned to SI Swimsuit for the May 2024 issue with a photo shoot by Ben Watts in Portugal, wore her hair down and straight and kept her glam on point as she posed with her diploma outside the LSU Tigers stadium. In other snaps shown in her Instagram carousel, she wore her cap and gown as she walked on and off stage, excited to be honored with such a well-deserved achievement. “Forever LSU🐯,” she wrote in her caption to her 5.4 million followers.
“livy !!!!! congratulations!!!” SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton commented, along with, “oh my gosh !!!!!!!”
“👏👏,” SI Swimsuit model and social media influencer Alix Earle wrote.
“So proud of you! Together since day one! Love you💕,” teammate Alyona Shchennikova added, who also graduated on Thursday.
“Einstein walked so you could run,” Dunne’s sister Julz, an LSU alum, hilariously commented.
The official LSU Instagram account shared another shot from the big day, seeing Dunne and Shchennikova pose in their caps and gowns.
Over on her Instagram story, Dunne shared a gorgeous selfie of her in her cap and white dress, announcing that she’s “officially an LSU grad.” She also reposted a story from her sister of her walking at graduation and another shot of her posing outside of the stadium. Clearly, it was a big day for Dunne and we’re so excited for her in her next chapter. On TikTok, she confirmed what her next step would be, writing in her caption of a recent video, “Forever LSU💜…now time for grad school:) #foryou #lsu #graduation.”
But first, of course, Dunne and her Tiger teammates are gearing up for the start of the 2025 season. Their first match comes on Jan. 3 when they compete against Iowa State.
“This past year I found a renewed love of the sport. I had trained a lot in the off season, so I felt really strong and healthy from the start and ready to contribute,” Dunne said this summer of her decision to return to LSU. “I really enjoyed the dynamic of the team this year and it all came together well. Winning the national championships was a great team accomplishment, but I feel like I have more to give as an individual competitor.”
Congratulations to Olivia Dunne!