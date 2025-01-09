Olivia Dunne Relives Her Amazing ‘Golden Hour’ Beam Debut in the Most Shimmering Leotard
Olivia Dunne is almost one year out from her history-making championship moment and she’s bringing winner energy into the 2025 gymnastics season. The LSU student, who helped lead the Tigers to the first NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship title in program history in 2024, just kicked off her fifth and final season as a college athlete with a win. The team defeated Iowa State at the first meet on Friday, Jan. 3.
This week, LSU is looking back on Dunne’s phenomenal, moving beam routine from last week, which ended in the entire stadium erupting in cheers and her teammates placing a gold crown on her head. Boyfriend and MLB player Paul Skenes was also in the house to watch his leading lady nail her routine.
“A @livvydunne beam debut slay 💅“ the team’s official IG account wrote under the video of the 22-year-old flipping, twisting and perfectly sticking her landings with coordination and clean lines, all set to the sound of Kacey Musgraves’s “Golden Hour.”
“Slayyy,” Hannah White commented.
“Incredible, show stopping, stunning, beautiful work,” teammate Aleah Finnegan chimed.
“A healthy @livvydunne has always been a superstar. Happy to see her on the beam, but even happier seeing she's healthy. Gymnast sacrifice and put their bodies through so much. Love this team, and can't wait for the repeat. 😤💪🏽 Geaux Tigers all day,” one fan gushed.
“Well dunne,” another cleverly wrote.
The content creator, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, has been using her rapidly growing platform to bring attention to college gymnastics and women’s elite sports. She’s proud of all the eyes the industry has gained over the past couple of years, and as someone at the forefront of the NIL movement, she is also dedicated to bringing opportunities to her peers through the Livvy Fund.
The New Jersey native, who created the organization in 2023, has amassed a following of 13.4 million and counting across Instagram and TikTok and has gained major financial stability including a seven-figure salary through brand sponsorships and social media.
“I really just hope that [The Livvy Fund] is the first of many,” the two-time brand model told SI Swimsuit. “I really hope to get as many women student athletes on board as I can. I want to continue to elevate women’s sports as a whole because they really deserve the same publicity as the men’s. We do equal work, we put in equal time in our facilities every day and in school, so I feel like it would be right for this to be equal.”
