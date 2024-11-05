Olivia Dunne Brings Back the Mannequin Challenge in Sparkly LSU Leotard
When she’s not competing on the gymnastics floor or posing for the pages of SI Swimsuit, New Jersey native Olivia Dunne can usually be found sharing entertaining content on social media. The Tigers team member is a certified internet personality, and with a whopping 13.3 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, she’s also the most-followed NCAA athlete and highest-paid female college athlete.
As such, Dunne is known to frequently post across her different channels, including her Instagram page. This week, the girlfriend of MLB player Paul Skenes took us back to a trend of the past, making the “mannequin challenge” cool again. Depicting a hilarious scenario in which you encounter someone you weren’t anticipating in real life, Dunne pretended to be frozen as she wrote over the video: “pov: you bump into the person you just unfollowed.” The model was seen wearing her sparkly LSU leotard featuring the college's purple color which faded into blue and shot the video at school.
“why does this always happen,” Dunne captioned the video, adding the hashtags “#gymnastics #gymnast #lsu #tumbling #college #following #sports.”
As with anything Dunne posts on social media, her comments section was flooded with reactions from fans. Some playfully called her out for participating in a years-old trend, while others were too distracted by her gorgeous looks to have anything but compliments to share.
“The Mannequin challenge was eight years ago, Livvy,” one wrote.
“Wow, beautiful and 🔥🔥,” a second fan said.
Others could relate to Dunne’s scenario, weighing in with, “Yeah my manager confronted me once after I blocked her on insta…. And I just said yep, I was mad at you. 🤷🏼♀️.” Another added, “Hopefully, it wasn't me you unfollowed! 😂.”
The athlete, who recently signed onto Jake Paul’s personal care brand, W, hasn’t been shying away from sharing videos during practice. Last week, Dunne posted a TikTok showing off her LSU leotard, this time a sparkly purple and gold one. Excited about her look, she declared in the caption that “this leo is utopia,” referring to the Travis Scott song “SIRENS” she used. She also gave fans a glimpse of the gymnastics floor in the video, getting ready for her fifth and final year at LSU.
Dunne all but broke the internet when she made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023, photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Back by popular demand, she also appeared in our 2024 issue with photos by Watts again, this time in Portugal. There’s no doubting Dunne’s talent and influence, and we’re so happy to have her as part of the brand.