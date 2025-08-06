These BTS Pics of Cover Girl Olivia Dunne in Bermuda Feel Like the First Day of Summer
Olivia Dunne was one of four cover stars for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue, and to say the moment was “epic” would be an understatement. Anyway, today we’re feeling generous—and there’s nothing like a midweek pick-me-up!
As a “Happy Almost End of Summer” treat for your feed, here are some brand-new, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos from Dunne’s stunning shoot in Bermuda with photographer Ben Watts.
Read her cover story here and meet the cover model here.
The 22-year-old’s third appearance with the franchise was a full-circle celebration of her growth as an athlete, model and cultural force. After a dazzling debut in Puerto Rico in 2023 and a sophomore feature in Portugal for the brand’s 60th anniversary, Dunne returned to the fold this year with even more confidence.
This time, she not only starred in Bermuda but also landed her first solo cover, joining Salma Hayek Pinault, Jordan Chiles and Lauren Chan as the four dynamic women fronting this year’s magazine.
“When people look at my Sports Illustrated photos, I want them to take away that you can have the best of both worlds,” the New Jersey native said during her debut. “You can be an athlete. You can be in school. You can do modeling. You can be a strong, independent woman while doing it all.”
Styled by Liz Wentworth and Margot Zamet, Dunne’s Bermuda wardrobe leaned into vibrant prints, bold textures and beachside glam. The unseen images capture her laughing between takes, glowing under the Caribbean sun and striking effortless poses in everything from animal-print bikinis to playful cover-ups.
Watts’s lens perfectly balanced her athletic strength with her natural femininity, an energy that has made every collaboration between the two a hit for three years in a row.
Dunne’s partnership with SI Swimsuit has paralleled her rise to the top of the sports world and beyond. The former elite LSU gymnast recently retired after helping her team secure their first NCAA Championship title, all while becoming the highest-paid female NCAA athlete and a social media phenomenon with more than 13 million followers.
She continues to advocate for women in sports through her NIL success and The Livvy Fund.
“SI’s really helped me to see that it’s O.K. to not be perfect and to just be comfortable in your own skin,” she shared last year. “Body image is something that a lot of girls struggle with, especially young girls [...] it’s something that I’m still working on to this day.”
These BTS snaps showcase the confidence of an athlete who’s writing her own playbook and redefining what it means to be a cover girl.
“This is my third time in the issue, and I feel like my confidence over the years has grown so much from my first shoot. I feel like I’m nearly a different person, and it’s because of [the] amazing women [who] are in the issue that led the way and paved this path for me. It’s so special to be back for year three,” Dunne gushed. “Thank you for making my dreams come true. I just hope that other athletes feel inspired and hear my story and fight for what’s right.”