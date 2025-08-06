Swimsuit

These BTS Pics of Cover Girl Olivia Dunne in Bermuda Feel Like the First Day of Summer

We’re blessing your feed with never-before-seen pics from the three-time SI Swimsuit model’s shoot with photographer Ben Watts.

Ananya Panchal

Olivia Dunne in Bermuda
Olivia Dunne in Bermuda / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was one of four cover stars for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue, and to say the moment was “epic” would be an understatement. Anyway, today we’re feeling generous—and there’s nothing like a midweek pick-me-up!

As a “Happy Almost End of Summer” treat for your feed, here are some brand-new, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos from Dunne’s stunning shoot in Bermuda with photographer Ben Watts.

Read her cover story here and meet the cover model here.

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / SI Staff

The 22-year-old’s third appearance with the franchise was a full-circle celebration of her growth as an athlete, model and cultural force. After a dazzling debut in Puerto Rico in 2023 and a sophomore feature in Portugal for the brand’s 60th anniversary, Dunne returned to the fold this year with even more confidence.

This time, she not only starred in Bermuda but also landed her first solo cover, joining Salma Hayek Pinault, Jordan Chiles and Lauren Chan as the four dynamic women fronting this year’s magazine.

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / SI Staff

“When people look at my Sports Illustrated photos, I want them to take away that you can have the best of both worlds,” the New Jersey native said during her debut. “You can be an athlete. You can be in school. You can do modeling. You can be a strong, independent woman while doing it all.”

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / SI Staff

Styled by Liz Wentworth and Margot Zamet, Dunne’s Bermuda wardrobe leaned into vibrant prints, bold textures and beachside glam. The unseen images capture her laughing between takes, glowing under the Caribbean sun and striking effortless poses in everything from animal-print bikinis to playful cover-ups.

Watts’s lens perfectly balanced her athletic strength with her natural femininity, an energy that has made every collaboration between the two a hit for three years in a row.

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Dunne’s partnership with SI Swimsuit has paralleled her rise to the top of the sports world and beyond. The former elite LSU gymnast recently retired after helping her team secure their first NCAA Championship title, all while becoming the highest-paid female NCAA athlete and a social media phenomenon with more than 13 million followers.

She continues to advocate for women in sports through her NIL success and The Livvy Fund.

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / SI Staff

“SI’s really helped me to see that it’s O.K. to not be perfect and to just be comfortable in your own skin,” she shared last year. “Body image is something that a lot of girls struggle with, especially young girls [...] it’s something that I’m still working on to this day.”

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / SI Staff

These BTS snaps showcase the confidence of an athlete who’s writing her own playbook and redefining what it means to be a cover girl.

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

“This is my third time in the issue, and I feel like my confidence over the years has grown so much from my first shoot. I feel like I’m nearly a different person, and it’s because of [the] amazing women [who] are in the issue that led the way and paved this path for me. It’s so special to be back for year three,” Dunne gushed. “Thank you for making my dreams come true. I just hope that other athletes feel inspired and hear my story and fight for what’s right.”

Check out more behind the scenes pics below!

Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

