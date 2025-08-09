Yumi Nu’s Monochromatic Swimsuit Moment Is the Definition of Tranquil Beach Style
Yumi Nu’s latest Instagram post has us ready to pack a bag and head out to the nearest shoreline (after we finish writing this article, of course).
The four-time SI Swimsuit model first joined the brand for a shoot in Tampa, Fla., back in 2021 before becoming a history-making cover star in Montenegro in 2022. She then returned in 2023 and 2024 for shoots in Dominica and Belize, respectively. This week, the model took to social media to share a video with her loyal followers, which she simply captioned “live laugh love peaches & beaches 🐚”—and it was the ultimate end-of-summer vibe.
You can view Nu’s Instagram post here.
Sporting a beautiful cocoa string bikini with shining stud details outlining the triangles and waist, Nu sat on a neutral-colored stone wall in front of the ocean. In the short clip, she enjoyed a tasty-looking peach before sipping some sparkling water, taking in the warmth of the sun’s rays.
She then revealed her stylish set wasn’t merely a two-piece, but a three-piece, with the model throwing on a pair of matching cocoa micro mini shorts she had stowed away in her fashionable straw tote bag. From there, she spritzed on what was sure to be a summery scent before making the trek back up a grassy hill and away from her waterfront view.
The model’s long, dark hair was pulled back into a low ponytail, which was revealed to be braided with a delightful cream-colored bow tied in the back after she turned around. Her makeup was kept to a minimum for a neutral, natural look, perfect for a day in the sunny heat and salty air.
And this moment of sweet serenity and stone fruits comes at the end of a busy couple of weeks for Nu, as the model also shared a “Day in the Life”-style vlog video on both TikTok and Instagram back in July, showing how she prepared for a photo shoot with British Vogue.
Her shoot day began with a skincare routine and some breakfast before she got dressed in a classic wide-legged pant, tank and cardigan combo. She then headed to the set to meet with her fellow models, who also just so happened to be her friends. “It’s always so fun to work with friends,” Nu added in the voiceover.
She then went on to provide more context to the shoot, stating, “Today, we are shooting a story for British Vogue that had all curve models. And, as you know, in the curvy drought [...] just to be a part of this shoot was incredible.”
You can check out one of Nu’s breathtaking British Vogue snapshots here!