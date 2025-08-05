Olivia Dunne Is So Sun-Kissed in Glowing Bikini Video
If a single sliver of sunshine fell to the Earth and transformed into a swimsuit, it might look a little something like the one Olivia Dunne wore in her recent TikTok video.
You can watch Dunne’s TikTok here.
In the clip, the retired gymnast and 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model lounged beneath the sun in a yellow and white patterned bikini while reapplying her lemontini lip tint from Rhode—the popular makeup and skincare brand founded by Hailey Bieber.
While the TikTok may have only been nine seconds long, it was pure summertime vibes. Honestly, it was almost enough to make you want to abandon the air conditioning and brave the heat to catch a little sun yourself (almost).
Appropriately captioned, “severely freckled,” the athlete’s face was indeed covered in freckles thanks to her time spent outdoors. Her base makeup appeared minimal—besides her glossy lips courtesy of Rhode, of course—but Dunne still sported some cat-eye eyeliner, long lashes and strong brows. Her blonde hair was parted down the middle with minimal styling for the ultimate carefree poolside glam.
”I’m here for the yellow aesthetic 🍋,” one fan wrote in her TikTok comment section.
“Freckles look great in the summer sun!” Another added, “They add so much character to your skin.”
“Face card is insanely good,” another commenter exclaimed.
“Olivia, you look like a princess 💖,” another fan noted.
And this relaxing moment came after a hectic bit of apartment hunting for the athlete, who recently posted that she’s back in New York City looking for her perfect place.
In case you missed it, back in early July the SI Swimsuit model made a move to purchase Babe Ruth’s apartment—yes, that Babe Ruth. While things seemed to be heading in a positive direction at first, she unfortunately found out that the board of the building voted not to allow her to move in. The story went viral, with the TikTok of Dunne telling her followers in the entire tale currently sitting at 2.7 million views.
Still, she’s kept a sense of humor about the situation, with her recent TikTok about apartment hunting even poking fun at the viral story. In the clip, Dunne approached the camera as ominous music played in the background with text on-screen reading, “what the nyc realtor’s hear when I’m back in nyc looking for an apartment.” The caption then outright referenced the original Babe Ruth apartment TikTok, saying, “It isn’t Babe Ruth’s apartment but it’ll do.”