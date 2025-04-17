Olivia Dunne’s Fiery Clapback Over College Career Shade Is Pure Gold
Olivia ‘Livvy’ Dunne knows her worth and made it clear in her latest TikTok video.
In the video, which was shared to Dunne’s 8 million followers, she waved to teammate Haileigh Bryant as the text above Dunne read, “Bye I’ll see you at practice tmr!” Bryant then waved back as different text appeared: “Liv this [is] our last practice ever.” Then, the two danced away.
“how is it our last practice ever 🥲,” Dunne’s caption read.
You can watch the video here!
The video received over 500 comments, with some unfavorable notes regarding her eligibility. Dunne is a fifth-year senior at LSU, who gained an extra year of eligibility to compete in NCAA gymnastics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She’ll be a 6th year Senior next year,” one user commented in response to the video.
But Dunne kept it short and sweet in response, simply responding: “You wish.”
“I don’t usually speak on social media and stuff,” Dunne shared in an SI Swimsuit interview during her 2023 debut with the magazine. “I usually just post videos to, like, trending audios.”
But, Dunne knows when to speak up when she has to; in fact, Dunne was inspired to have this quality from fellow SI Swimsuit model and gymnast, Aly Raisman.
“Aly Raisman was very inspiring growing up because she was an amazing gymnast and she spoke her mind,” Dunne continued.
As for Dunne, her career at LSU marks an impressive step on her already distinguished resumé. The 23-year-old, who competed in elite gymnastics from age 10 to 16, shared with SI Swimsuit that she actually had Olympic goals in mind.
“I would go to the Olympic training center every month for a week, which was so special,” Dunne recalled while sharing her upbringing in the sport. “Gymnastics is definitely a sacrifice. The atmosphere in the gym was very intense; it was just me and one other girl, [and] our collective goal was just to make the Olympics.”
Dunne even earned a spot on the U.S. national team at age 14, but, after battling injuries further along in her career, she decided to pivot her original goal to protect her own body.
“Stepping away from elite gymnastics was very difficult,” Dunne shared. “I was dealing with some injuries, and I had a full ride to LSU—which I'm so grateful for—so I just decided, why not be healthy, go to school, and enjoy college and enjoy gymnastics.”
LSU gymnastics is competing in two NCAA Championship meets during the 2025 season, one on April 17 and another on April 19.