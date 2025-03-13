Olivia Dunne Fires Back at Unfair Bullying Over Being a Fifth-Year Senior at LSU
Olivia Dunne is setting the record straight after a social media troll left a rude comment on a heartfelt video from her senior night. The elite gymnast and two-time SI Swimsuit model shared a clip of herself celebrating the special evening—hugging her teammates and receiving flowers from loved ones. The sweet moment marked a milestone in her gymnastics journey—one that includes helping LSU secure its first NCAA women’s gymnastics championship in program history last year.
In response to the touching footage, one person wrote, “Don’t worry, you’ll be a senior for the next 10 years,” a remark that clearly struck a nerve.
As someone with over 13.3 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, the 22-year-old is no stranger to online criticism. While she typically ignores negativity, this time, she decided to speak out—not just for herself, but to advocate for all female athletes.
“I don’t understand what’s so hard to get,” Dunne began in her response. “I came to college in 2020, [and was] granted a fifth year because of COVID, and I came back for the fifth year. I only ever see this comment on female athletes’ posts. Why do you care if I come back for a fifth year and have another year of eligibility? Football and basketball players redshirt (sit out for a year) and take fifth years all the time. The starting quarterback of LSU Football is coming back for a fifth year. This comment is nowhere to be found on his account. People commenting stuff like this obviously were never a college athlete or never loved a sport. You’re not funny. Why do you care what I’m doing with my life? Please stop. And to the people saying it’s greedy to come back, I gave up my scholarship to somebody else so I can come back, so please stop. Thank you. That’s all.”
Watch the video here.
Dunne’s response resonated with fans and highlighted an important conversation about the double standards women often face online. Her ability to speak out confidently comes from her well-established platform and role as an advocate for collegiate athletics. As the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, the New Jersey native has leveraged her fame to highlight her sport and the dedication it requires.
“As a female athlete, I hope I can bring attention to how amazing college sports are and how hard college athletics are,” she shared during her 2023 SI Swimsuit shoot in Puerto Rico. “In gymnastics, a lot of people only watch the Olympics every four years, and I feel like I’ve been able to use my platform to bring an audience to college gymnastics, and people are starting to see how amazing all these gymnasts are.”
In 2023, Olivia Dunne launched the Livvy Fund, a collective designed to connect female college athletes with NIL deals and provide resources to help them navigate sponsorship opportunities. She continues to serve as a role model for young women, encouraging them to embrace their journey and speak their truth—regardless of outside voices.