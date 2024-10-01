Olivia Dunne Kicks Off Birthday Festivities With Floral Lace PJ Set, Cake for Breakfast
Olivia Dunne is celebrating her 22nd birthday princess style: with breakfast in bed. Except, in this case, breakfast happens to be the sweetest little cake. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to Puerto Rico for her debut with the franchise last year and reunited with photographer Ben Watts in Portugal for her appearance in the 2024 magazine, shared a fun and flirty series of pics on Instagram to kick off her special day.
The LSU gymnast, who is beginning her fifth and final year with reigning NCAA women’s gymnastics champions, was photographed by her bed, which was adorned with balloons in multiple shades of pink and star-shaped streamers behind her headboard. She donned a cute pink floral tank top and micro shorts sleep set featuring delicate, feminine lace panels on the sides. Her long blonde locks were naturally wavy and tousled and she rocked a fresh, bare face with her adorable freckles on full display.
Dunne smiled bright in the cover snap as she held on to a bottle of Martinelli’s Sparkling Blush in one hand and the cake topped with fruits and gold candles in the other. She showed off her super sculpted figure and tiny waist and sported a sparkly silver-and-blue tiara. In the following pic, the New Jersey native took a bite out of the cake, and in a later slide, she sat on the ground at the foot of her bed and fed her dog, Roux, a bite of frosting on her finger.
“Woke up a lil older #22,” Dunne captioned the Instagram carousel that she shared with her 5.3 million followers.
“Gorgeous bday girl ❤️,” SI Swimsuit’s June digital issue cover girl Alix Earle commented.
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABBYYYY,” 2022 co-Rookie of the Year Katie Austin chimed.
“Happy birthday Gorgeous miss you 🎂🎊🎉🎈🎁,” Mariella Gregoria added.
“A bday slay,” Hannah White wrote.
“Our fav national holiday,” Breese Maroc declared.
“22 never look so good🙌🏼,” another stated.
“Happy Birthday from the entire Vuori fam!! This is going to be a great year 🙌🤍,” the Vuori activewear brand gushed. The content creator is a longtime ambassador of the clothing brand.
“Paul Skenes is the real winner here,” one fan joked, referencing the MLB player whom Dunne has been dating for more than a year. The two were first romantically linked last June when she was spotted wearing his jersey at the College World Series. They made their official red carpet debut as a couple this July at the MLB All-Star Game.