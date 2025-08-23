We’re Still Thinking About This Timeless Two-Piece Olivia Dunne Sported in the 2025 SI Swim Issue
Olivia Dunne modeled so many incredible swimwear pieces for her 2025 SI Swimsuit photo shoot, it’s nearly impossible to pick a favorite—but if we’re being honest, this Tropic of C bikini makes a strong case for top honors.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The breathtaking bikini was crafted by fan-favorite brand Tropic of C, and featured a classic string cut for a timeless silhouette. The triangle-shaped Equator Top ($90) adjusts for fit and comfort, while the Praia Bottom ($90) sits high on the hips for a sultry shape.
Still, the most show-stopping element of the swimsuit Dunne wore had to be the pattern, as it expertly predicted two of the summer’s hottest trends months in advance: animal print and polka dots.
Worn by the 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model in the “spotter amber” colorway, the two-piece boasts a tan base with a black dotted pattern reminiscent of a leopard’s spots.
It’s a stylish, subtle way to incorporate two of this summer’s most popular patterns; however, if this print isn’t quite your style, no worries! The swimsuit is available in 29 different options, ranging from signature solid shades to vibrant patterns and a “limited edition” selection. The top and bottom are also sold separately, allowing shoppers to mix and match colors and sizes to fit their style and comfort needs.
But the gorgeous look and show-stopping style aren’t the only things worth praising this two-piece for, as it also features several other beach-worthy touches to make your next trip to the shoreline as comfortable as possible.
Per the Tropic of C official website, “with its second skin softness and superior 2 way stretch, our eco-friendly, peach perfect fabric features a matte look, gently brushed finish and provides UV protection. Never before has your swimwear felt so soft. Fully-lined for comfort and the right amount of coverage.”
For her sun-soaked shoot in Bermuda with photographer Ben Watts, Dunne—who was one of four cover models for the 2025 issue alongside Jordan Chiles, Lauren Chan and Salma Hayek Pinault—paired the two-piece with a casual cropped T-shirt by MONSE.
With her blonde hair pulled back into a messy updo and her makeup kept to a minimum, the final look was cute, casual and carefree—the three adjectives every SI Swimsuit model embodies and exemplifies.