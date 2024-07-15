Olivia Dunne Often Gets Mistaken for This Stunning Celebrity
Olivia Dunne attended the ESPY Awards on June 11 and absolutely nailed her bronzed goddess, Game of Thrones-inspired look. While on the red carpet, the elite gymnast, who just announced she will be returning to LSU for a fifth and final season with the Tigers, spoke with ESPN and divulged some fun facts in a rapid fire round of questions.
The 21-year-old, who is dating MLB player Paul Skenes, admitted that spotting tennis pro and fellow SI Swimsuit model Serena Williams at the Los Angeles event left her totally starstruck.
The Livvy Fund creator, who is a two-time brand star, also revealed that the celebrity she most-often gets mistaken for is Madelyn Cline. The 26-year-old Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress is best-known for her breakout role as Sarah Cameron in the Netflix original series Outer Banks. Both women are around 5' 6" and have deep brown eyes, so we can totally see the similarities.
As a content creator, Dunne has racked up 5.3 million Instagram followers and 8 million fans on TikTok. She recently joined a new platform, Passes, which is a subscription-based online community that allows public figures to monetize their content through subscriptions and livestreams. Dunne, who is also a Vuori, Nautica and Accelerator Active Energy ambassador, recently signed an NIL contract with Passes. The New Jersey native is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country.
Check out a few more snaps of her red carpet look from the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles here.