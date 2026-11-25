Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes have been traveling the world, and this week, they took fans along on social media.

The four-time SI Swimsuit star and her longtime boyfriend enjoyed an international trip after the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher wrapped up his third Major League Baseball season this October. Over the last few weeks, they’ve shared snapshots from their time in Japan, where they visited the USO before setting off on a sightseeing adventure, per MLB’s official website.

While abroad, they also made a few new friends, and Skenes even tried his hand at sumo wrestling, as well as the ultimate test: being Dunne’s photographer.

Dunne and Skenes started teasing the trip last week when Skenes posted an eight-photo carousel with a cover photo of the couple in coordinating kimonos. Other snapshots shared by the 2025 Cy Young Award winner gave fans a closer look at what they’d been up to during their stay, including some grilling and enjoying a seaside day with their dog.

Then, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, MLB shared a few more standout moments from the trip in a new YouTube video. According to the franchise—which joined the couple in Japan to document their adventure—the pair enjoyed “a zen experience at Kinryuji Temple” and attended a sumo show, during which Skenes was pulled into the center to challenge the athletes. Dunne also got in on the fun, dressing in an inflatable sumo suit and taking on the athletes before the squad posed for photos.

And speaking of photos: as noted above, Skenes also tried his hand at photography with the model after she requested that he take a couple of snapshots of her in Kyoto. While things got off to a rocky start—Skenes may have accidentally turned off the camera at first—the final results were totally Dunne-approved, with the SI Swimsuit star noting on TikTok that the photos “came out fire btw.”

To watch the full video on YouTube, click here!

Overall, the trip was a success, and fans loved seeing the couple’s banter as they traveled around the country. As MLB shared more clips from the video on social media, many followers were happy to hop in the comments to show their love for the duo.

“Paul, that is not a job for the weak,” one user quipped, referring to his photography skills.

“They are too cute together! ♥️,” another commenter penned.

“Paul can now add photographer to his résumé,” one fan joked before concluding, “Olivia, absolutely stunning, as always.”

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