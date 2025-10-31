Olivia Dunne References Viral Paul Skenes Moment for Humorous New Brand Partnership
Olivia Dunne is serving up a masterclass in how to turn lemons into lemonade.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model is the newest face of Secret Deodorant. She announced her partnership by humorously tying it to a recent viral moment, where her perspiration was certainly perspiring.
A perfect partnership
“So, turns out your girl has stress sweat, and she found out the hard way,” Dunne said in an ad posted to her Instagram account before holding up her now-infamous sweat-stained shirt. “I know. It’s crazy. Girls sweat, too. So now I can cheer and get excited without worrying about the replay. Secret Clinical works. I’m obsessed and would ten out of ten recommend to my past self.“
By holding up her infamous shirt, Dunne’s ad references the viral moment when she was seen cheering on boyfriend Paul Skenes at a Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds game in September. Like any fan, she was passionate about the game and responded to the highs and lows with classic gestures. However, upon throwing her arms in the air, the sweat stains underneath her gray long-sleeve top were revealed.
The internet poked fun at the model, making jokes about the unexpected but relatable moment. Even so, Dunne didn’t harbor any bitter feelings towards her body’s natural response to stress. She even went so far as to follow along and make light of the situation, too. “You pit the ‘pit’ in Pittsburgh,” one comment stated, to which the 23-year-old responded, “You’d break a sweat too being a Pirates fan.”
Fan reactions
Despite the duress, those pit stains weren’t in vain, as Skenes and the rest of the Pirates took home the win against the Reds. All’s well that ends well, which is why Dunne can make sport of the past, and her fans can remain impressed by the way she’s able to bounce back from any mishaps.
“Love that you turned this into a brand deal. Hell yeah 🔥,” one fan wrote underneath her Instagram post.
“The ultimate flip 👏 I’m always so proud of you ❤️,” another fan praised Dunne’s resilience.
“It’s refreshing to see someone turn a moment like that (which wasn’t really a big deal) but flip it into this! Business mentality,” another comment penned, echoing the majority of the overall sentiment towards her new brand deal.
With Secret Deodorant in one hand and lemonade in another, Dunne effortlessly turned a negative into a positive.