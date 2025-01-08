Olivia Dunne Relates to SZA‘s New Viral Hit With Paul Skenes Shoutout
Olivia Dunne is hopping on the latest viral TikTok trend—and giving a sweet shoutout to her boyfriend, MLB star Paul Skenes, in the process.
The 22-year-old fifth-year LSU gymnast, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, posted a short clip on social media lip-syncing to SZA’s newly reissued song “BMF” from Lana, an extended version of her sophomore album SOS. In the video, Dunne filmed herself in the passenger seat of a car, rocking a sleek and sporty red Vuori sports bra, perfectly on brand with her ambassador partnership with the activewear label.
The NCAA athlete kept her long blonde locks styled straight and smooth and opted for a minimal, glowy glam look that included a luminous base, wispy lashes, rosy cheeks and glossy pink lips. Her natural freckles peeked through as she sang along to the specific lyrics that clearly resonated with her, giving a playful nod to the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher: “That’s why he my man / Young and he fine and he tall and he handsome.”
The two-time SI Swimsuit model captioned the post, “bonus points for the mustache #foryou #bf #boyfriend #relationship” referencing her boyfriend’s signature facial hair.
Watch the video here.
After a little over a year of dating, Dunne and Paul Skenes have quickly become one of the most admired athlete couples. The pair first crossed paths at LSU, where she was a standout gymnast on the 2024 National Championship-winning team and he was a star pitcher for the 2023 College World Series-winning baseball team. Their roommates at the time were also dating.
The New Jersey native admits she noticed Skenes around campus before they formally met. “I would kind of see him around, and I was like, ‘Who is this tall guy—this tall, mysterious man?’” she recalled. But it wasn’t until she saw him in the dugout during a game that he really caught her attention. Sitting with her teammates, she pointed him out, saying, “There he is ... He’s cute. I like that side profile.”
Dunne followed Skenes on Instagram shortly after and then they went on their first date, a casual ice cream outing. The pair have been simply inseparable ever since, traveling all over the country to celebrate each other‘s athletic accomplishments.
“He didn’t even have a mustache yet,” she continued. “He wasn’t even the Paul Skenes that we all know and love yet.”