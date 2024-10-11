Olivia Dunne Teaches Paul Skenes Gymnastics Tricks in Hilarious New Viral TikTok
Fifth-year LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has previously said that if she wasn’t an elite gymnast, she might try her hand at softball. She recently flipped the script and brought her boyfriend, MLB player Paul Skenes, into the Tigers gym and put him to work.
“Rating our new LSU gymnastics recruit,” the 22-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last week, wrote as the the on-screen text in a hilarious new TikTok. She filmed her herself with her front camera making a silly smirk while showing off her glowy bare skin and natural freckles.
The first clip featured Skenes, also 22, bouncing on the trampoline. The SI Swimsuit rookie, who traveled to Puerto Rico for her brand debut last year and Portugal for her feature in the 2024 issue, rated him only a 6/10 since he wasn’t very “aerodynamic” but redeemed himself by “having fun.”
In the next snippet, the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher struggled to stand up and maintain his balance on the beam, receiving a score of 5/10 from his girlfriend. “A little nervous,” she noted. “Overcame his fear and got on.”
The All-Star athlete, who played for the National League at the Midsummer Classic in July, redeemed himself with the next clip. The California native successfully flipped into the foam pit, tucking his knees and all, and garnered an 8/10 from the New Jersey native.
The final snippet was some of Skenes’s best work. He ran down the tumbling track and jumped into a pit at the end with his body at a perfect 90 degree angle and kept his legs straight. “10/10. So beautiful,” Dunne, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, wrote. “Love this energy.”
However, Skenes received a 2/10 in trying to get out of the pit by struggling and getting visibly “frustrated.” He then tried to also pull Dunne down with him, which she thought was funny.
“LSU gymnastics 2025 baby!” she jokingly captioned the lighthearted post. Watch the hilarious video here.
The couple began dating last year and were first romantically linked when Dunne was spotted wearing Skene’s jersey at the college world series in June.
“I would kind of see him around, and I was like, ‘Who is this tall guy—this tall, mysterious man?’” she recently said of the athlete before they became a couple. “I literally had no clue who he was, but I would just see him around. [I thought] ‘He’s cute.’”
The model revealed she followed Skenes on Instagram after a baseball game one day. They later got ice cream as their first date, and the rest is history.