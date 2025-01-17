Olivia Dunne Shows Off Flirty Lounge Set While Sharing Major College Milestone
With TikTok potentially getting banned in the United States, Olivia Dunne bids a somber yet celebratory farewell to the app with a post showing off her college diploma. Congratulations are certainly in order for the gymnast to reach this huge milestone, however, fans can’t help but be taken aback by how cozy she looks in her loungewear. Naturally, they want to know all the fashion details.
Starting with her flirty top, Dunne sports a creamy-white tank top with a lace hem. Her pants are wide-legged light pink bottoms low-waisted just enough to show off her toned physique. As if this look couldn’t get any better, she dons her super adorable glasses with clear frames, bringing together an iconic cozy look that is easy for her fans to replicate.
“Me when my diploma finally comes 3 days before the tik tok ban,” the two-time SI Swimsuit model writes over the video, which uses the viral “You know? What hell yeah” sound, poking fun at the fact that she makes a living off of social media. She wrote in her caption shared with her 8 million followers, “getting my LinkedIn ready.”
Watch her TikTok video here.
Fellow SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton jumped into Dunne’s replies section to write, “love you hahahah,” a sentiment we certainly agree with.
For her graduation day at LSU in December, Dunne—who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023 and returned in 2024—wore a traditional cap and gown uniform featuring the purple and gold school signature colors along with an elegant all-white ruched mini dress and clear pumps.
Dunne is now continuing her education at LSU through grad school.
And of course, she’s just entered the new season of LSU gymnastics, with the Tigers competing against Iowa State for their first meet on Jan. 3, which they won. They then traveled to Oklahoma City, Okla. last weekend for the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad Session II, coming in second place. 2025 is shaping up to be a great one for Dunne, though 2024 is going to be tough to beat. Most notably, she helped the Tigers reach their first-ever NCAA championships title last season.
As for her next steps after college, Dunne has multiple paths available to her, especially with her combined 13 million followers across Instagram and TikTok. She also has a semi-active YouTube account where she shares vlogs of her everyday life, which has amassed 34,100 followers.
In 2021, Dunne discussed her decision not to pursue the Olympics, explaining to Brianna LaPaglia, Josh Richards and Dave Portnoy on the BFFs podcast: “The dream has died. I got hurt when I think I was about 15-16 years old, my bone had died in my ankle and it fractured, so I kind of realized this is not for me anymore.”
No matter where she goes next, though, this gymnast is destined for greatness.