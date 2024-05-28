Olivia Dunne Spends Memorial Day in a Sporty Green Two-Piece by the Beach in Mexico
Olivia Dunne had the perfect start to summer with a sunny Memorial Day weekend getaway. The SI Swimsuit rookie, who traveled to Puerto Rico for her franchise debut last year and modeled for Ben Watts in Portugal this year, stunned in her latest beachside Instagram post.
The LSU gymnast, who won the NCAA championships with her Tigers teammates in April, posed before, during and after a horseback riding adventure on the beach in Los Cabos, Mexico. The New Jersey native donned a deep green bikini from activewear brand Vuori, for which she has been a longtime ambassador. Dunne paired the sporty two-piece with a few bracelets, a straw cowboy hat and super cute tan lines. She showed off her sculpted abs and muscular legs as she smiled bright while posing alongside her horse. The 21-year-old’s sister, Julz, joined her in the third slide, wearing a white-and-blue floral bikini.
“The horse’s name was Friday @vuoriclothing,” The Livvy Fund creator cleverly captioned the carousel, which she shared with her 5.2 million followers, in reference to the famous riddle.
“Cutieeee,” fellow SI Swimsuit rookie Penny Lane commented.
“Perfectttt,” TikTok sensation Alix Earle added.
“Insane,” DJ and SI Swimsuit rookie Xandra Pohl chimed.
The social media star, who has racked up a major following on both Instagram and TikTok, also recently became a creator on Passes. The platform allows influencers and public figures like Dunne to monetize their content through subscriptions and livestreams. Fans can subscribe to various paid membership tiers here.