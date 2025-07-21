Olivia Dunne’s Latest Swimsuit Video Ad Is Giving Us Major Cravings
Olivia Dunne is enjoying some fun in the sun on her Raising Cane’s pool floaty. (Yes, you read that sentence right!)
The 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model and the fast food brand released a video promoting Raising Cane’s delicious meals, such as their classic crunchy chicken tenders, buttery warm bread and, of course, their fantastic dipping sauce. And who could forget a nice cold drink to top it all off? Dunne took a bite out of her dish while leisurely floating on a branded pool floaty.
Dunne’s fashion in this video ad is one-of-a-kind, as she donned a black form-fitting one-piece swimsuit with the Raising Cane’s logo displayed on the front.
As expected, fans showed up in the comments section to react to the video.
“I mean...it does make me want canes,” one comment expressed.
“Aww i love her 🔥🔥❤️❤️,“ another fan wrote adoringly underneath the post.
“But where can I purchase the pool floatie? 🤔,“ one comment asked.
Additionally, some fans are asking the real questions pertaining to Raising Cane’s. Specifically, if there’s any shot to get their hands on some much-needed merchandise. Hopefully, soon! In the meantime, fans can satiate those cravings by heading to their local Raising Cane’s today.
The 22-year-old and this brand’s relationship goes way beyond pool floats, as this is hardly the first time that they’ve collaborated. Another example was the life-sized cut-out cardboards of Dunne that were spotted in front of various Raising Cane’s locations. The model took to TikTok to document her journey of stealing her very own cut-out.
“Double trouble, here we come,“ she exclaimed after grabbing one of the cut-outs and driving away.
Promoting Raising Cane’s isn’t the only fun Dunne is having this summer. This past weekend, she took to Instagram to share snaps of a trip to Montauk she enjoyed with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. The two met at LSU and have been dating for two years. Rocking a black bikini from Vesey, an ivory halter-neck dress and other pretty looks, she proved she knows a thing or two about beach fashion.
After making her debut in SI Swimsuit in 2023 with a gorgeous shoot in Puerto Rico, Dunne returned to the fold in 2024 in Portugal and in 2025 in Bermuda. This year, the team surprised her with her cover days before the issue was released in May, an opportunity she called “a dream come true.”