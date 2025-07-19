Olivia Dunne Sports Itty-Bitty Bikinis While Vacationing With Boyfriend Paul Skenes
Olivia Dunne certainly knows how to wind down after an exciting week in the spotlight!
The 22-year-old retired gymnast and SI Swimsuit 2025 cover model—who joined the brand in 2023 with a sun-soaked shoot in Puerto Rico, returning in 2024 for a gorgeous shoot in Portugal before becoming one of four cover models in 2025—had a hectic week. For one, she joined her boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta, Ga. Then, she continued her work with brand partner Raising Cane’s, posting some fun new partnership videos.
Needless to say, the athlete was ready for a bit of a break this weekend, and what better way to relax and recharge than hitting the beach in a couple of itty-bitty bikinis? Trick question: the answer is “nothing!” (Though we candidly admit this is a bit of a biased question—we are SI Swimsuit, after all.)
You can check out Dunne’s Instagram post here!
In a photo drop jokingly captioned, “What day is it?” Dunne took to the beaches of Montauk, N.Y., with Skenes, running around in the sand wearing a daring string bikini in one of this summer’s most popular patterns: animal print.
But that wasn’t the only two-piece swimsuit Dunne donned for her days relaxing on the shore. Other snapshots in the set showed the 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model posing in a twist on the classic black bikini, where the top included some fun circular hardware pieces for added texture. Still, our favorite bikini just might be the shimmering white two-piece with scalloped edges, which she also posted to her Instagram story.
With all of that said, the cover snapshot for this eight-photo carousel depicted the athlete in a pose that looked familiar to us. Hmmm...we can’t place why? Just kidding—it’s from a fave photo of ours!
“Angelll,” first-ever SI Swimsuit digital cover model Alix Earle wrote in the comments.
“Summer on you >>> 😍😍,” Olympian Aleah Finnegan added.
“@livvydunne Love this. The 3rd pic with @paulskenes and @thatgirlroux is so cute. Family photo at the beach is perfect,” one fan exclaimed, referring to a photo in the set where Dunne posed with both Skenes and her sweet pup Roux.
As noted above, this relaxing break for the cute couple comes on the heels of Dunne and Skenes’s appearance at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, where the two walked the red carpet as a stylish set.
And one particular red carpet moment between them went viral, leaving fans of the pair swooning after Skenes got down on the ground to fix the model’s heel, which had come untied. The sweet moment currently has just under 1 million views on TikTok.