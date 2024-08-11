Olympian and Tennis GOAT Serena Williams Nailed Her Poses in Turks and Caicos
Three-time SI Swimsuit model and tennis pro Serena Williams proves her skills extend far beyond the court time and time again. The 42-year-old, who is a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion and the founder of multiple businesses, posed for the brand in 2003, ’04 and 2017. And, she absolutely blew the team away each time.
While in Turks and Caicos for her most recent photo shoot with the franchise and photographer Emmanuelle Hauguel six years ago, the Michigan-born athlete was adamant about wanting to show off her strong figure in the images. She likewise wanted to encourage women of a similar shape and size to love their bodies, too.
“I want people to come away with the fact that it’s O.K. to be comfortable in your body,” she shared while on location. “First of all, I’m not a size 2. And it’s O.K. to look good, feel good. I’m strong, and I feel like it’s O.K. to look strong, and to be sexy and be a woman. And to be unbreakable, and to be all those things. I really want to have that influence for people out there [who have] my body type.”
Today, the four-time Olympic gold medalist, who headed to the Paris Games this month as a spectator (and showed off her impeccable fashion sense), is a mom to two daughters, Adira and Olympia, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian.
Following her “evolution” away from the sport of tennis in 2022, Williams has been focusing on her entrepreneurship and running her Serena Ventures firm, as well as her Nine Two Six production company.
Below are six mesmerizing photos of Williams in Turks and Caicos.