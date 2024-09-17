Olympic Athlete Ilona Maher Explains the Basics of Rugby
For over a decade now, Ilona Maher has dedicated herself to the game of rugby. Unlike many professional athletes, the sport hasn’t been a lifelong ambition for the 28-year-old, as she didn’t take up playing until the age of 17. But when she did, she did so with the blessing and encouragement of her father, who likewise played the sport—and she quickly developed a knack for the sport.
Now, as a two-time Olympian and a podium finisher, it’s fair to say that Maher has achieved expert status in the world of professional rugby. She has dedicated years of her life to training, developing and perfecting her game—and we could hardly find anyone more fit to teach us the rules of the game.
So, of course, while sitting on the set of her SI Swimsuit digital cover photo shoot, we felt compelled to solicit her expertise. During the Bellport, New York feature, empowered by cosmetics brand Maybelline (the company to thank for Maher’s signature red lipstick), she sat down on a couch with a whiteboard in hand and explained the basics of her sport.
Any recap of her explanation wouldn’t do her thorough descriptions (and quick, but effective drawings) justice. With the help of Maher’s brief tutorial, we think that we just might be ready to join her on the field for a little training session. If nothing else, the next time she steps on the pitch, fans should have a better idea of exactly what’s going on, thanks to her narration.