Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman’s Best Moments With SI Swimsuit

Aly Raisman is an inspiration in so many ways. The two-time Olympian is the third most decorated American gymnast in history behind Shannon Miller and fellow SI Swimsuit model Simone Biles. She was a leader in the sport, captaining the U.S. gymnastics squad at both the 2012 and 2016 Games, and continues to lead in her advocacy for sexual assault victims.

Raisman was featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2017 and 2018, photographed both times by James Macari. In ’18 Raisman also took part in a special “In Her Own Words” feature where women were invited to select words and phrases to be written on their body and photographed in black and white studio portraits. The focal point of Raisman’s message in the series was that of her identity of a survivor of sexual abuse. View the series here.

When talking about her participation in the SI Swimsuit franchise, Raisman said, “I truly believe it sends a really important message that women don’t have to be modest to be respected…I want people to understand you can be sexy. You can wear whatever you want. You can still be powerful. You can still have a voice. You can still advocate for change. You can still be a good person. You can still be respected. No matter what you’re wearing. A lot of people are supportive of that but there are still people who don’t understand that and I think it’s important to further the conversation and talk about it.”

Take a look at some of our favorite moments from Raisman’s photo shoots in Houston and Aruba.