Our Favorite Mother-Nature Inspired Swimwear, As Worn by Padma Lakshmi in Dominica
Though Padma Lakshmi started modeling in her 20s, the television personality and author landed her feature in last year’s SI Swimsuit Issue at the age of 52—something she immediately said “yes” to when the opportunity presented itself.
“I love where I am in my life and know my body is not perfect by any means, but I feel beautiful. I feel like I have a very lucky, fruitful, productive life,” she told us last year during her brand photo shoot in Dominica. “My thighs may have been leaner, and my boobs were probably slightly higher in earlier parts of my life, but I have never felt better about myself. I hope [people] see a full woman in all my facets and nuances and some contradictions. I wouldn’t go back to my 20s if you paid me all the money in the world.”
While on set in the Caribbean country, Lakshmi donned several Mother Nature-inspired swimwear looks, each of which was more gorgeous than the last. In addition to natural textures and colors, the proud mom of one was styled in color palettes that brought out the island’s rich surroundings.
Lakshmi, who is known for her longstanding role as the host of Top Chef and creator of Hulu’s Taste the Nation, is adamant that everything—including her SI Swimsuit feature—happens in divine timing, and often later in life.
“I want everybody to see this pictorial and understand that sometimes a whole new phase that’s even more exciting than anything you’ve ever experienced before can happen well over 40,” she explained of her outlook.
Below, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite photos of Lakshmi in Dominica, captured by Yu Tsai for the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue.