Padma Lakshmi Shares Important Message for Women on Success at Any Age
Padma Lakshmi’s modeling career is thriving, and every exciting new opportunity that comes her way in her 50s feels so much “sweeter” at this age than it did in her 20s. The culinary personality, who is the creator of Hulu’s Taste the Nation, just posed for the iconic Pirelli 2025 calendar alongside fellow A-list celebs like Hunter Schafer, Simone Ashley and Jodie Turner-Smith. The group was photographed by Ethan James Green in the Miami Keys.
The 53-year-old 2023 SI Swimsuit model, who posed for a Mother Nature-inspired earthy, ethereal feature in Dominica with Yu Tsai, announced on Instagram yesterday that she will grace the pages of next year‘s calendar.
“The @pirelli calendar is iconic and when I was modeling in Italy in the 90s I’d always wondered what it would be like to be photographed for it. I can’t believe I finally got to tick off a major bucket list item for the 25 year old me. Better late than never!!!” she reflected in the post, which featured gorgeous, mesmerizing behind the scenes pics and videos from the photo shoot. “I’m glad I waited until now to do it because I appreciate it so much more. Ladies don’t let anyone ever tell you it’s too late. Your best life and work could just be ahead of you. It’s how I’ve been feeling lately and I hope the same for you.”
Lakshmi tagged the hair, makeup and style team, including Tonne Goodman, Fulvia Farolfi and Lucas Wilson. She called the moment a “dream come true” and thanked everyone for making her not only feel safe and cared for, but also beautiful, “womanly” and comfortable in her own skin.