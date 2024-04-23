Padma Lakshmi Teases New Project in Corset Bodysuit
Ananya Panchal
Padma Lakshmi is teasing fans with a new career move, but offering no hints, and only a pic of her marvelous figure, instead. The culinary personality who previously hosted Emmy Award-winning Top Chef and is the current star and executive producer of Hulu’s Taste the Nation, revealed on Instagram that she had a top secret career move in the works.
She snapped a cute mirror selfie, wearing nothing but a figure-hugging black corset bodysuit. The 53-year-old showed off her hourglass figure and muscular arms as she rocked a bareface with her long dark locks thrown up in a floppy, loose bun.
“I have an exciting new project for you very soon...,” the New York Times bestselling author captioned the photo shared with her 1.5 million followers.
“girl you cannot do this to us mere mortals 😭😭,” Kim Pham commented.
“I can’t wait to hear about but until then I will continue to look at this picture,” Frank Gizzie wrote.
“Yes ma’am… ATE and left not one crumb 🔥 🖤,” Millie Peartree chimed.
“I mean gahhdamn ❤️🔥❤️🔥✨✨ ,” Nikki Steward added.
“Padma breaking the internet again 🔥,” Kathleen Ashmore gushed.
Some fan suggested a new clothing or lingerie line in the works, while others inquired if Lakshmi would be returning to the runway.
“You are back modeling for Victoria secret?,” one person asked.
Today, the SI Swimsuit model lives in New York City with her teenage daughter, Krishna. She uses her platform to show off bits and pieces of her life and stand up for causes she believes in—in addition to sharing delicious recipes and behind the scenes hosting content, of course.