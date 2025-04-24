Paige Bueckers Ditches Braids, Sports Sleek Slicked-Back Bun for First Pics in Dallas Threads
On April 6, the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team took home their 12th National Championship, where fifth-year senior Paige Bueckers cemented her legacy as an all-time great with the organization.
Eight days later, the trajectory of the Minnesota-native’s career forever changed when she was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings.
“Dallas, I’m so excited,” Bueckers told ESPN’s Holly Rowe following her selection on April 14. “A new city, a new start, a fresh start, and so I’m excited. Let's get it.”
Bueckers and fellow Wings rookies, Aziaha James, Madison Scott, JJ Quinerly and Aaronette Vonleh touched down in Dallas, where they spoke to media during their “Meet the Rookies” introductory press conference on April 24.
“I’m just curious: how do you feel, though, that you’re probably the hottest thing in Dallas right now?“ one reporter asked Beuckers.
“I would say the weather’s probably hotter than me,“ Bueckers joked.
But the reporter’s sentiment held true when the Wings debuted the first image of Bueckers in her newest jersey to their Instagram on Wednesday, sporting her staple No. 5.
“my jaw was dropped,“ a fan exclaimed.
“PB5 gonna be a legend ⭐🌟💫,“ one user commented.
“SLICKBACK BUN PAIGEEEE 😍,“ another user added with enthusiasm.
“is the bun her new signature look then?!“ another commenter questioned.
Bueckers in her newest threads had fans in awe, as commotion stirred in the comments, especially surrounding the guard’s hairstyle.
Buckers’ hair is often a topic of conversation in the basketball realm, as the shifty guard is renowned for her go-to game-day hair. Her look typically features two braids that frame her hairline and has been a staple for Bueckers since she joined the NCAA.
Her first photos with the wings featured a different style, a middle-parted slick-back bun.
But Bueckers teased a shift from her signature braids during the WNBA Draft’s Orange Carpet. When asked what hairstyle she’d be sporting for her professional career, Bueckers gave a couple of options.
“I think maybe a little slick back ponytail might be the wave, maybe bun, ponytail,“ Bueckers told PEOPLE. “But I need to give my hair a break and let it breathe a little bit. So, a break from the braids.“
We’ll have to see if the slick-back bun makes its transition to the court, as Buckers suits up for training camp with the Wings on April 27. Her first regular-season game is Friday, May 16, when Dallas hosts the Minnesota Lynx.