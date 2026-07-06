Paige Spiranac’s Fourth of July Swimwear Pic Sparks Online Debate

Paige Spiranac’s patriotic Fourth of July social media post resulted in fireworks—in more ways than one. When the SI Swimsuit legend shared a stunning snapshot of herself clad in a red, white and blue American flag bikini to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, July 4, one fan accused the 33-year-old content creator and former professional golfer of creating AI content.

In the photo, Spiranac stood against a collaged backdrop consisting of fireworks and an American flag. She perched one hand on her hip while the other was held up to fluff her blonde hair, which was styled in a sleek blowout. The model’s string bikini bottoms were worn high on her hips, while the top featured a blue star pattern on one cup and red and white stripes on the other.

Happy 4th of July!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/eOwv3alYMt — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 4, 2026

“Paige, you’re better than AI!” one comment read in part. Spiranac replied to the message directly, stating “Not AI. This image was from my 2026 calendar. We shot in the studio and then a graphic designer made the background.”

The original commenter issued a swift response, writing “Forgive me!! You look spectacular!!!!” The individual also noted in another comment that they were “just thrown by the background.”

Late last year, we had a chance to catch up with Spiranac to learn more about her 2026 wall calendar, which was photographed by Dave Morett in a New York City studio. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who posed for her rookie shoot in Aruba in 2018, collaborates with her mother, Annette, on her annual calendar. Prior to this year, Spiranac’s mother has been behind the lens, photographing her daughter for the project. For the 2026 release, however, her mom helped bring the calendar to life in a different way.

“ She helped come up with the themes and the outfits and she was wrapping boxes for [the] December [props] and she was highly involved and it’s a really fun thing that we get to do together,” Spiranac told us. “ I know people probably laugh at this, but it’s really like a big bonding moment that I get to get with my mom every year and something that we both look forward to.”

A few days prior to her Fourth of July post, Spiranac shared an Instagram reel in which she showcased her swing out on the golf course. She wore a gray racerback tank top with a white mini skirt and styled her locks in a perky ponytail.

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