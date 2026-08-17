Victoria Justice’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

Looking for some timeless swimwear style inspiration? Well, Victoria Justice’s Instagram account is definitely a strong place to start!

Kicking off her career at Nickelodeon, the actor and singer starred in multiple hit shows that defined many millennial and Gen Z childhoods, including Zoey 101, iCarly and, of course, Victorious. In recent years, she’s continued to appear in both TV and film projects, recently landing a recurring role on Suits LA. Justice also has a background in music, having regularly performed in her aforementioned Nickelodeon projects before branching out as a solo artist.

Outside of her work as an actor and recording artist, the multihyphenate is known for her philanthropy, having worked with several charitable organizations over the years including United Nation Foundation. She’s also been open about her experience living with an autoimmune disease, which inspired her to co-found Naked Perfume earlier this year. Centering clean ingredients, the brand’s official website notes that Justice “co-founded Naked after years of struggling with Hashimoto’s and being unable to wear traditional fragrance.”

And when it comes to fashion, Justice remains one of our go-to stars for inspiration, as she regularly shares photo sets featuring her summer-ready swimwear looks on social media! With this in mind, we’ve compiled a few of her best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments from recent years for any fans in need of some effortlessly cool beach day outfit inspiration.

Victoria Justice’s best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments

Similar to both her everyday and red carpet looks, Justice’s seaside style is chic, unique and totally cool girl-approved. One look at her Instagram account will show fans she’s an expert when it comes to rocking a terrific two-piece, especially in a fun pattern or unexpected color, but she also mixes it up with plenty of one-pieces and monokinis, as well. Scroll on to see a few of our favorite recent examples.

Mixing colorful patterns for a Florida getaway

Celebrating “sunsets & sunburns” in an orange two-piece

Making memories in a groovy green, white and blue bikini

Soaking in the sun in a stunning striped set

Styling a timeless high-waisted look in a classic animal print

Enjoying the perfect beach day in a butter yellow bikini

Sporting a cocoa set from Monday Swimwear while on the sea

Wishing fans a “good 4th” in red, white and blue

Spreading holiday cheer in a unique red monokini

Channeling mermaid energy in a metallic gold look

Daydreaming in a fun houndstooth one-piece

Embracing a crochet moment in a shell-studded number

Reminiscing about the release of “Down” in a pretty purple two-piece

And finally, holding onto those summer vibes in a classic white bikini

More SI Swimsuit