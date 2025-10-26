Paige Spiranac Can’t Decide Between ‘Girly’ or ‘Sporty’ Looks in New Brand Partnership
Paige Spiranac needed a little help choosing an outfit this week, and her latest brand partnership provided the perfect way to settle on a style.
The popular golf influencer and two-time SI Swimsuit model shared a video with her 4 million Instagram followers on Friday, revealing her latest collaboration with GroupMe, a platform specializing in group chats. In the clip, she showed fans how she personally uses the platform, creating a poll to send to her besties to help her select the perfect ensemble—and her options included some classic Spiranac styles.
Choosing an aesthetic
The athlete began by going through each option, grouping them by their different aesthetics. All three ensembles were equally adorable, and—thanks to one curious commenter—Spiranac also shared where she purchased each option in case fans wanted to replicate the looks for themselves.
Option 1: Sporty
For her first look, the model sported the Venus Tennis Dress ($150, on sale for $45) from fan-favorite brand Frankies Bikinis. The piece featured a white tank mini dress with a navy blue neckline and red stripes running down the sides. The dress also had notches cut into the hem on the sides for further ease of movement, making the “sporty” descriptor the perfect choice.
It was the type of outfit fans could expect to see Spiranac in as she takes to the golf course to film one of her popular golf tip videos—in fact, she even mimed swinging her club while modeling it for the camera.
Option 2: Girly
Next Up, Spiranac donned the YPB Mid Rise Mini Skirt ($50, on sale for $34.99) and the YPB studioFLEX Tie V-Neck Tank ($45, on sale for $32.99) from Abercrombie. The sweet two-piece set had a crisp white base and a darling cherry print throughout, resulting in a feminine look that absolutely encapsulated the “girly” vibes.
The mini skirt was low-rise, with the hem hitting the top of Spiranac’s legs. Unfortunately, the top she wore is currently sold out in the cherry print, but those looking to emulate this look could still get a similar effect by pairing the skirt with the Tie-Back V-Neck Top ($50, on sale for $34.99) or the Strapless Cropped Vest Top ($50, on sale for $32.99).
Option 3: Country Club
For her final option, Spiranac modeled The Goldie Dress ($188) from Goldie Byrd in black. The piece featured a mini cut available in two different lengths, short sleeves, a collared top and a gold zip-front with a “G” charm.
The adorable dress also came with a thin belt around the waist to further emphasize the hourglass silhouette, with the brand noting on the product’s page: “From the golf course to the clubhouse, the Goldie Dress is made for it all.”
The final verdict
In the end, Spiranac said that her friends chose the “girly” look via their poll on GroupMe—but it’s safe to say the social media sensation couldn’t have gone wrong with any of her fashion-forward picks for the exciting brand new venture!