Paige Spiranac Teases 31 Days of Halloween Costumes Coming in October
As soon as October rolls around, Paige Spiranac’s fans have come to expect a seasonal treat in the form of sultry Halloween costumes. Last fall, the 31-year-old SI Swimsuit legend delivered 31 days of different looks, and the golf instructor recently announced she’ll be doing the same this spooky season.
During an Instagram story Q&A session with fans on Monday, Spiranac revealed that she’ll be repeating the project this year, with 31 brand-new costumes, and there’s a chance she’ll bring back last year’s viral Velma Dinkley costume for a livestream on her subscription platform, Passes.
“Everything will be on Passes, [including] pictures, videos and potentially some livestreams in the costumes that you guys love as well,” Spiranac explained. “So everything will be on Passes, I’ve been doing so much content there, I post daily, I respond back to you personally, it’s really been a lot of fun, but we are doing 31 Halloween costumes in 31 days, and they’re good. They’re really, really good and I’m so excited for you guys to see it because I put so much hard work into it and they’re sexy.”
Last October, a few of the Colorado native’s best Halloween costumes included Poison Ivy, Wonder Woman, a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and a baseball player. Check out nine of our favorite Halloween costume looks from Spiranac here.
Her Street Fighter and Harley Quinn costumes have also gone viral in past years. We can’t wait to see what Spiranac has in store this year!