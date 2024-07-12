Paralympic Athlete and SI Swimsuit Model Brenna Huckaby Wins Second ESPY Award
Pro snowboarder Brenna Huckaby is a force of nature. The three-time Paralympic gold medalist and SI Swimsuit Legend just won her second Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award and she’s over the moon. The 28-year-old, who lost her right leg to a rare for of cancer called osteosarcoma at the age 14, won the 2024 honor for Best Athlete With a Disability at the Los Angeles event at Dolby Theater on July 11.
The five-time World Champion donned the most beautiful, figure-hugging asymmetrical neckline red gown featuring a slit artfully showing off her prosthetic leg, and she nailed her red carpet moment. Following the ceremony, the mom of two, who shares her daughters Lilah and Sloan with husband Tristan Clegg, shared the sweetest, most heartfelt, vulnerable and inspiring message on Instagram.
“Being nominated and winning the 2024 ESPY for Best Athlete with a Disability is a huge honor! Out of the thousands of incredible disabled athletes, only four are nominated for this award (2 men and 2 women), so it’s hard to fathom how statistically challenging it is for disabled athletes to receive this type of recognition. Unfortunately, this is also representative of many of the hurdles that disabled athletes, and our community as a whole, face in sports and society,” the Baton Rouge native wrote. “While we have made good progress in amplifying disabled athletes’ stories and achievements, we still have a long way to go, and I hope one day in the near future that the recognition and attention can match the athleticism and accomplishment of so many talented athletes.In the meantime, thank you to the ESPYS and for everyone who voted for me. Thank you to everyone who watches disabled sports, who knows our names, and who buys our merch (maybe i should make merch 💅). Seriously, thank you for the continued support and may the rest of the world catch up.”
Huckaby, who won the Best Female Athlete with a Disability ESPY Award in 2018, gave a special shoutout to nominees Para cycling/Para nordic skier Oksana Masters, “a pioneer and incredible athlete who I can’t fan girl over enough,” track and field athletes Ezra Frech, who she has “watched grow from a boy dreaming about a Paralympic career to making huge strides both professionally and opening doors collegiately” and runner Haydin Blackwell, who “is just getting started with a bang none of us are prepared for.”
The model also thanked her husband, coaches and community for getting her to where she is today. Read her full message here.