Paris Olympian Naomi Osaka Glowed on SI Swimsuit Set in Malibu
With the Opening Ceremony having taken place on July 26—and some sports beginning competition even earlier—the 2024 Olympics are officially underway.
And between watching the sporting events and reflecting on our favorite Olympians (past and present), we’ve been busy. SI Swimsuit is happy to claim some as our very own, since so many star athletes who have competed on arguably the biggest stage in sports have also posed for the issue. The Olympians who have graced the pages of the annual issue range from professional swimmers to gymnasts to tennis players. Japanese pro athlete Naomi Osaka is one of the latter.
The 26-year-old has been making a name for herself on the tennis court since she turned pro in 2013. With four Grand Slams to her name and a career high ranking of No. 1 (in January 2019), she has certainly proven that she has what it takes with a racket in her hand. This season, following a year hiatus from the game during which she had her first child, she’s been climbing her way back to that level of dominance.
Though her season isn’t over, a highlight will certainly be her second Olympic appearance. Osaka made her debut at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, and this year, she returns to the international stage. And though she fell in her first round match against Germany’s Angelique Kerber, getting another opportunity to represent Japan was impressive to say the least.
In honor of the two-time Olympian’s hard-fought Paris games appearance, we’re taking a look back at another impressive résumé point: her 2021 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Malibu, Calif. Here are some of our favorite photos from the day, captured by Yu Tsai.