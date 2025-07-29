Paulina Porizkova Strips Down at 60 to Deliver Powerful Birthday Message on Aging
Paulina Porizkova’s first social media post at 60 years old is not only stunning; it’s inspiring. Coupled with a vulnerable, impactful caption for her over 1.2 million Instagram followers, the SI Swimsuit staple—whose time in the magazine spans over four decades—debuted two images to celebrate her birthday.
In the first image, Porizkova kneels on a cabana lounge chair while sporting a white string bikini with gold ties. Her hair is side-swept as she pulls at a sheer curtain to reveal a striking seaside view. In the second slide, the model takes a mirror selfie, repping neutral undergarments with her hair pulled in a half-up style.
“This is me. Vacation, pretty light, posing for a shot. This is also me. Home, not great light, not posing,” the model started the post’s caption. As it continued, Porizkova stressed that the past six decades have been a learning curve, filled with “doing the right things followed by doing the wrong things and over again and again.”
But, through life’s challenges, she reflects, it is her growth that she finds most rewarding. “The beauty of 60 is that now I understand the importance is IN the lesson, not passing the exam,” her caption concludes.
Through her testament, fans of the model have praised her vulnerability and shared that, in fact, it has allowed them to appreciate their own aging bodies.
“Words can’t express how thankful I am for women like you, Paulina. Keeping it real. You are beautiful inside and out,” a user commented. “Age is just a number, I wish more women felt beautiful in their own skin. ❤️❤️.”
“Thank you for sharing the brutal truth and the pure joy of aging gracefully ...” another commenter exclaimed. “I think everything you just said, sums it up perfectly. We just get better as we trial and error along.”
“Thank you for this Paulina, I have also just turned 60 and can relate to your post ❤️🙌🔥👏,” a fan concurred.
Porizkova has been a long-time proponent of stepping into your power at any age. As she delves into her newest chapter of life, we can’t help to reflect on her own sentiment from over two years ago—that still rings true today.
“Aging is the privilege of living a long life. You can fight it or accept it. But there is a third choice. Embrace it,” the model declared on social media. “Here’s to embracing age- for both the good and the bad, because that’s living!”