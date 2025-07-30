Trust Us, These Standout SI Swimsuit Looks Will Turn Heads at Any Bachelorette Party
This week, SI Swimsuit cover model Lauren Chan debuted her bachelorette ’fit to Instagram, and we cannot get it out of our heads. Inspired by the soon-to-be bride’s glamorous ensemble, we’ve pulled pieces from the SI Swimsuit archive that we think would be perfect leading up to anyone’s big day. Check out some of our favorite looks.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
If you’re heading to a tropical destination for your pre-wedding trip, make sure you pack this SAME one-piece in your carry-on. Sported by Jena Sims in the magazine’s most recent issue, this one-shoulder suit mixes bold cutouts with an asymmetrical neckline and abstract gold hardware to give you everything you need in a summertime staple.
Purchase the Spiral One Shoulder One Piece ($275) here.
This maxi dress from Ezili Swim is the perfect cover-up, especially if you’re looking to add a textural element over a solid-colored suit. Adorned with pearls, this sheer fishnet dress effortlessly drapes over your body (perfectly exemplified by Nicole Williams English) and elevates your look to command attention.
While the exact cover-up is no longer available online, you can buy the Margarite piece ($80.61) and the Pearl Sarong ($20.14) from Ezili Swim right now.
Swap out your white suit for this striking silver number by Andi Bagus—modeled by two-timer in the fold, Olivia Ponton. With studded sides and a chic, metallic sheen, this suit is perfect for the soon-to-be-brides who want to channel an edgier look with their swimwear. Accessorize like Ponton with a statement necklace and tiny hoops, and you’re ready to go.
Shop Andi Bagus for tons of fabulous styles.
Taking your girls on an adventure, or participating in a beachside yoga class? Look no further than this high-neck athletic suit from Are You Am I for inspiration. Worn by SI Swimsuit Legend Kate Love during her 2020 shoot in Bali (which earned the model her first cover), this bikini offers coverage and a high-leg cut to keep you both stylish and secure.
Though this exact bikini is no longer in stock online, we’d recommend trying out the Aimi Top ($120) and matching Aimi Bikini Bottom ($115) from the same brand for a similar vibe.
Who said you can’t be your own “something blue” when awaiting your big day? Certainly not us. Try out this OYE Swimwear denim bikini, like Duckie Thot did, for a unique addition to your collection. The set features high-waisted bottoms and thick straps, while also repping one of the summer’s hottest trends, denim—seen all over the SI Swimsuit Runway Show this May.
This particular piece is no longer available, but the denim Marge One Piece $350) from OYW Swimwear is another fantastic option.
Yumi Nu repped this satin triangle suit from MESHKI in Belize for her fourth feature in the fold. Over a year later, we are still thinking about just how perfect her look is for a day in the sun. With beaded detailing on its sides, this garment transforms the classic cut into a one-of-a-kind ensemble, which is perfect for a relaxing day on the water or beach.
Though this particular piece is no longer available online, MESHKI currently offers multiple swimsuits that scream bridal.