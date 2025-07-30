Sixtine’s Latest Bikini Post Embraces This Trending Swimsuit Pattern
One of the summer’s most popular trends has recently been spotted on SI Swimsuit models like Camille Kostek and Christen Goff—and now Sixtine is putting her twist on the classic print.
While polka dots have skyrocketed as this season’s go-to style, another contender is gingham due to its increasing popularity and versatility. The classic checkered print has long been a staple style at SI Swimsuit, worn by numerous models throughout the last five years alone, and is making its case as a pattern that’s here to stay.
View Sixtine’s post here!
Earlier this week, Sixtine shared 13 snaps on Instagram with a gingham suit donning its cover. In a close-up selfie, the two-time SI Swimsuit model sported a plunging red and white checkered suit with thick straps, which she styled with a dainty stack of necklaces. She tossed a pair of denim shorts over the suit’s bottoms and added a straw hat to complete an outfit that screamed Western summer (despite the post’s location being in New York, N.Y.).
“You’re so pretty I am going to cry sorry,” one user wrote.
“Body so tea, you’re a goddess,” another commenter beamed.
“Vibes are immaculate,” a user declared.
“Where do you find all ur fits i need to know,” one commenter penned.
The images in Sixtine’s post included another bikini snap—this time in an olive green, high-legged number—as well as a smooching selfie with her man and a baby pink note that read “your rolls are HOT.” For the body-neutrality proponent, this message rings true when it comes to her advocacy work.
“Body neutrality focuses on accepting your body for what it is: a body. I can appreciate my body for what it allows me to do,” the model told Wonderland Magazine in 2023. “My body allows me to live my life how I want to; it is simply the meat sack I’ve been given, and that is what body neutrality means.”
The model also explained during her first time on-set with SI Swimsuit that her message is a driving force in her career in the modeling industry and beyond.
“I’ve always said that I never want to be just a pretty face as a model,” Sixtine told our team during her 2023 debut shoot in Dominica. She returned to the fold again the following year in Belize. “If I have a platform, I want to be able to use it, and being a rookie allows me to do that.”