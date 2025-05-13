Penny Lane Celebrates 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue With Gorgeous BTS Video From Switzerland
Penny Lane is giving the people what they want!
The two-time SI Swimsuit star, who co-won the Swim Search open casting call in 2023, made her debut in Portugal with Ben Watts last year. For her second feature with the franchise, the England native traveled to the breathtaking snowy landscapes of Saas-Fee, Switzerland, where she posed for photographer Derek Kettela in a series of elegant winter-inspired swimwear looks for the 2025 issue—officially launching digitally today.
To mark the occasion, Lane dropped a mesmerizing, never-before-seen behind the scenes video from her shoot earlier this year—and we’re even more obsessed.
The 30-year-old gracefully shifted from pose to pose, flaunting her slim, sculpted figure and long, lean legs in a strappy gray Norma Kamali one-piece featuring a low scoop neckline, high-cut legs and a completely open back. Her signature soft glam, windswept hair and effortless elegance were on full display as she moved around the snowy set, showing off her bold smolder, gentle smize and radiant smile from a balcony in the chilly alpine air.
“The 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is on newsstands now, get yours today! #siswim25,” the 30-year-old captioned the video.
“Shine on my girl!!” Fellow Swim Search alum Berkleigh Wright exclaimed in the comments..
The certified holistic health coach and body positivity advocate has always been candid about what the opportunity to appear in SI Swimsuit means to her. In a previous interview with the brand, Lane reflected on the long-standing dream that started it all.
“When I was just 15 years old, I had an incredible experience that stuck with me for years to come. I vividly remember coming across a Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] magazine for the very first time and feeling immediately struck by how empowering the women featured within its pages were,” she said. “I was so taken with their confidence and beauty that I cut out their pictures and proudly displayed them on my wall, dreaming that I too could one day be like them.”
“Looking back, I now realize that the power of my manifesting was at play even then, as little did I know that my dream would eventually lead to this moment,” she recalled. “It is exciting to see that Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] has been a champion for [body positivity], and I am honored to be a part of this history in the making. I hope that we can continue to work towards a world where all individuals are valued and appreciated for who they are, and where healthy body standards and body positivity are the norms rather than the exception.”
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online today and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.