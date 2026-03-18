Before Traveling to Botswana, Penny Lane Made Her Daring SI Swimsuit Debut in Portugal

On Tuesday, March 17, SI Swimsuit gave fans their first look at the upcoming 2026 issue. As part of this reveal, the magazine also unveiled the first group of models, who traveled to sunny Southern Africa with the brand for a beautiful photo shoot in Botswana, including Camille Kostek, Meredith Mickelson, Alix Earle, Achieng Agutu and Penny Lane.

Lane then gave fans a sneak peek at her journey to SI Swimsuit’s set following the news, where she reunited with the brand for the third consecutive year. In 2025, the model joined the magazine for her sophomore feature: a snow-covered shoot in Zurich, Switzerland, where she traded in traditional seaside styles for something a little warmer.

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by PatBO. Necklaces by The Invisibles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

However, before she traversed the stunning shores of Botswana or posed among the bustling cityscapes of Switzerland, Lane debuted with SI Swimsuit in Portugal in 2024 following her 2023 Swim Search open casting call co-win. Her remarkable rookie feature was marked by an eclectic array of aesthetics, with her luxurious designer looks styled somewhere between sultry and sweet.

So, before Lane takes us on a journey to Southern Africa with her third feature when SI Swimsuit 2026 hits newsstands, we’re taking a look back at her first-ever foray with the magazine.

Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur Rings by Cleopatra’s Bling and VANESSA MOONEY. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur Rings by Cleopatra’s Bling and VANESSA MOONEY. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Touching down for her first SI Swimsuit shoot in Porto and the North, Portugal, the certified holistic health coach was a posing professional in front of photographer Ben Watts’s camera lens. During her time in the Douro Valley, Lane modeled a mix of daring bikinis and striking one-pieces from beloved brands like Agent Provocateur, Blackbough Swim and more.

Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

When discussing aesthetics for the shoot, the SI Swimsuit team noted the desired goal was a unique blend of “balletcore and cottagecore.” This meant embracing feminine frills, delicate details and playful pastels, which the team then contrasted with “edgy and antique-inspired jewelry,” creating a bold but balanced final look.

Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Agua by Agua Bendita. Bracelets by Brinker + Eliza. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Agua by Agua Bendita. Bracelets by Brinker + Eliza. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

And this incredible debut shoot wasn’t just something Lane dreamed about—it was something she manifested. “When I was just 15 years old, I had an incredible experience that stuck with me for years to come. I vividly remember coming across a Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] magazine for the very first time and feeling immediately struck by how empowering the women featured within its pages were …” the model told SI Swimsuit ahead of her 2024 debut. “I now realize that the power of my manifesting was at play even then, as little did I know that my dream would eventually lead to this moment.”

Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Top by COSTAIIA Swimsuit bottoms by Navy Ray. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Top by COSTAIIA Swimsuit bottoms by Navy Ray. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

You can check out Lane’s full 2024 gallery here!

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