Penny Lane Delivers Soft Glamour in Angelic All-White Ribbed Swimsuit
Penny Lane proves she doesn’t need an extravagant look to flaunt her ethereal, natural beauty as she looks utterly remarkable while wearing a simple ‘fit.
Lane—who made her debut with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit last year in Portugal—can be seen wearing an ultra-ribbed white one-piece in her latest Instagram post. This swimsuit is complemented by a pair of white retro sneakers as well as white bunched-up socks, both adding an athletic touch to the photo shoot. For some extra soft glamor, Lane styles her hair back in a neat, slicked-back bun, highlighting her gorgeous face.
This photo shoot, brought to life by fellow SI Swimsuit model Hailey Clauson and her fiancé Julian Herrera, peels back the layers of natural beauty.
Getting to the point where Lane can exude such confidence with just a couple of pictures wasn’t an overnight process. Rather, it was because of all the work the England native put into herself to be able to walk with her head held high. She discussed her self-love journey and more with SI Swimsuit while on set last year.
“Beyond the surface beauty in the images [resulting from her rookie feature], I want viewers to recognize the journey behind them,” Lane shared with the magazine in a vulnerable moment. “I want women to understand that achieving confidence and balance took time and patience for me. My path involved deep self-discovery, and I aim to share the most significant discovery of my life so far.”
As seen with both her Portugal feature and her latest Instagram post, she wants to continue to be an example other women can look up to when it comes to how to become the best version of themselves in every capacity.
“I hope that, by witnessing my journey, women will realize that striving to be their happiest and most balanced selves will, in turn, bring out the most beautiful version of themselves,” Lane added. “It’s about embracing a holistic approach to well-being that goes beyond the surface, fostering inner strength and radiance.”
No matter if she only reaches one fan or one hundred, Lane serves as a stellar role model for those learning to embrace all their authentic selves.
Last month, Lane shot her second SI Swimsuit feature in Zurich, Switzerland, bringing her undeniable beauty and infectious personality to the city streets. Photographed by Derek Kettela, she delivered an extra dose of confidence in her return to the magazine. See her full gallery of images when the 2025 issue releases in May—and pre-order it here.